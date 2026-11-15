How to Watch K-State vs. Montana: TV Channel, Tipoff Time and Streaming Information

K-State men's basketball is beginning to find some momentum after an uneven start to the 2026-27 season.

The Wildcats (2-1) return to action Monday, November 16, against Montana, looking to build on consecutive victories over Cal State Northridge and Creighton.

After opening the season with a disappointing 68-66 loss to South Dakota State, K-State responded with a 95-78 victory over CSUN before earning an impressive 89-82 win over Creighton.

The victory over the Blue Jays provided an early confidence boost for a K-State team still working to establish consistency.

Now the Wildcats have an opportunity to continue building momentum before their schedule becomes considerably more challenging later this month.

How to Watch K-State vs. Montana

Date: Monday, November 16, 2026

Monday, November 16, 2026 Tipoff: 7 p.m. CT

7 p.m. CT Location: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas TV/Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: K-State Sports Network

Fans can watch the game live on ESPN+ with an active subscription. The matchup will not air on a traditional national television channel.

What to Watch For

K-State enters Monday's matchup hoping to continue the offensive improvement displayed in its previous two games.

After scoring just 66 points in the season opener, the Wildcats have scored 95 and 89 points in consecutive victories.

The upcoming matchup also provides an opportunity for K-State to continue developing chemistry and building confidence before facing a difficult stretch of opponents.

Following Monday's game, K-State hosts Campbell on Friday before traveling to Las Vegas to face Gonzaga on November 24 in the Players Era tournament.

For the Wildcats, Monday represents another opportunity to take a step forward and establish the consistency needed to compete in the Big 12.

A third consecutive victory would give K-State additional momentum heading into the remainder of its nonconference schedule.

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