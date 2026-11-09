How to Watch K-State vs. Creighton: TV Channel, Tipoff Time and Streaming Information

K-State men's basketball returns to the court Tuesday night for a challenging early-season matchup against Creighton at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan.

The Wildcats (1-1) are looking to build momentum following Friday's 95-78 victory over Cal State Northridge, which was the first victory for Casey Alexander as the coach at K-State. After opening the season with a disappointing 68-66 loss to South Dakota State, K-State responded with an impressive offensive performance, including 17 made three-pointers.

Creighton (2-0), meanwhile, enters the matchup unbeaten after victories over Kansas City and Le Moyne.

Tuesday's contest is another early opportunity for K-State to measure its progress against a recognizable Big East opponent.

How to watch K-State vs. Creighton

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10

Tipoff: 8 p.m. CT

Location: Bramlage Coliseun, Manhattan, KS

TV Channel: FSI (Fox Sports 1)

Live Stream: Fox Sports app

Radio: K-State Sports Network

What to know about the matchup

K-State enters Tuesday's contest hoping its offensive success against Cal State Northridge carries over against tougher competition.

Brandon Rechsteiner is emerging as the offensive leader early in the season, averaging 21 points in the first two games. His perimeter shooting has been on full display, as he has made 10 three-pointers already.

Creighton brings its offensive weapons to Manhattan, led by Wes Enis, who is averaging 20.5 points. Jackson McAndrew is another guy who will be on Alexander's scouting report.

The matchup should provide an important early indication of K-State's standing, especially on defense.

Following Tuesday's game, K-State will return to action Monday, hosting Montana at 7 p.m.

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