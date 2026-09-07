Collin Klein on Performance by Offensive Line: 'I Thought They Played Well'

For Collin Klein and the K-State Wildcats, one of the biggest question marks entering Week 1 against Nicholls was how the offensive line would play. The Wildcats lost All-Big 12 tackle John Pastore for the year to an injury, and other guys expected to compete for playing time are also dealing with injuries.

However, the Wildcats showed up in a big way as they helped the offense have a huge day in the 71-3 victory.

Klein was asked on Monday during his weekly press conference what he saw from the offensive line, and he had nothing but praise for his group.

“The first group had no MA’s (missed assignments), which was really, really good," Klein said. "I think there was a clean understanding of what we were trying to get accomplished. It wasn't perfect, but we were trying to do the right thing. So, I thought that was really, really good from that group. I thought there were a couple of missed fundamental fits early in that first possession, but I think they really settled after that first surge. I thought they played well.”

Made life very easy for Avery Johnson

Protecting Avery Johnson is of the utmost importance for the offensive line, and they did that extremely well. Johnson was pressured only once in the game, and as Klein said, there weren't any missed assignments. Johnson finished 15-of-21 for 199 yards and three touchdowns, while also scoring another rushing score.

He had a ton of confidence in the offensive line, and it showed in how he was scanning the defense. He didn't look to escape the pocket too early, and he was able to trust his eyes and make the easy, correct play.

K-State rushing attack could be among best in the country

A quarterback's best friend is a strong rushing attack, and Johnson had to love what he saw from his running backs. The Wildcats rushed the ball 44 times for 312 yards, and had four running backs score a rushing touchdown.

Leading the way was Rodney Fields Jr, who finished with 14 carries for 104 yards and one touchdown. He is a big-play threat every time he touches the ball, but he also showed the ability to run between the tackles.

Joe Jackson, Jay Harris, and Monterrio Elston Jr. all scored a touchdown. This happened because the offensive line won the battle at the line of scrimmage.

Every single K-State offensive lineman who got in the game played well. Eight Wildcats played at least 10 snaps on Saturday night, and they all had a grade of at least 70 on PFF. That is extremely important, as Klein has said over the last couple of weeks that the offensive line battle would linger into the season. Establishing that type of depth could be huge as the season gets longer and players start getting banged up.

As good as Week 1 went, the matchup against Washington State in Week 2 is a step up in competition. The Cougars did a good job of keeping a high-powered offensive attack in check against Washington and will give K-State looks that the Wildcats didn't see against Nicholls.