TCU vs. Kansas Prediction, Odds for Big 12 Championship Quarterfinal
The TCU Horned Frogs stormed back to defeat the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament, but now they have a much tougher test in the quarterfinals when they take on the Kansas Jayhawks.
The Jayhawks are currently the No. 14-ranked team in the country, but have lost three of their last five games before the conference tournament.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's game.
TCU vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- TCU +5.5 (-110)
- Kansas -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- TCU +210
- Kansas -260
Total
- OVER 145.5 (-110)
- UNDER 145.5 (-110)
TCU vs. Kansas How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 12
- Game Time: 9:30 pm ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- TCU Record: 22-10 (11-7 in Big 12)
- Kansas Record: 22-9 (12-6 in Big 12)
TCU vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- TCU is 5-1 ATS in its last six games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in TCU's last six games
- TCU is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games vs. Kansas
- TCU is 4-1 ATS in its last five games as an underdog
- Kansas is 10-5 ATS in its last 15 games
- The UNDER is 11-4 in Kansas' last 15 games
TCU vs. Kansas Key Player to Watch
- Darryn Peterson, G - Kansas Jayhawks
When Darryn Peterson is at his best, he's one of the few truly elite players in the country. The problem is he has missed several games this season, and in some games when he has played, he has played lackadaisically and even asked to be subbed out for no apparent reason. Kansas fans will be hoping he's locked in now that we're into March. When he has played, he's averaged 19.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.4 steals.
TCU vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick
While the overall numbers for this game are closer than you may expect, Kansas has a significant stylistic advantage in this matchup. Both teams lean toward attacking the interior of their opponent's defenses, but it's Kansas that defends that area of the court far better.
The Jayhawks rank seventh in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 45.1% from two-point range. Meanwhile, TCU ranks 171st in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 51.5% from that area.
That, along with a seemingly healthy Peterson, makes me think Kansas is the side to back in this one.
Pick: Kansas -5.5 (-110)
