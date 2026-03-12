TCU vs. Kansas Prediction, Odds for Big 12 Championship Quarterfinal

The TCU Horned Frogs stormed back to defeat the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament, but now they have a much tougher test in the quarterfinals when they take on the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks are currently the No. 14-ranked team in the country, but have lost three of their last five games before the conference tournament.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's game.

TCU vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

TCU +5.5 (-110)

Kansas -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

TCU +210

Kansas -260

Total

OVER 145.5 (-110)

UNDER 145.5 (-110)

TCU vs. Kansas How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 12

Game Time: 9:30 pm ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

TCU Record: 22-10 (11-7 in Big 12)

Kansas Record: 22-9 (12-6 in Big 12)

TCU vs. Kansas Betting Trends

TCU is 5-1 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 5-2 in TCU's last six games

TCU is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games vs. Kansas

TCU is 4-1 ATS in its last five games as an underdog

Kansas is 10-5 ATS in its last 15 games

The UNDER is 11-4 in Kansas' last 15 games

TCU vs. Kansas Key Player to Watch

Darryn Peterson, G - Kansas Jayhawks

When Darryn Peterson is at his best, he's one of the few truly elite players in the country. The problem is he has missed several games this season, and in some games when he has played, he has played lackadaisically and even asked to be subbed out for no apparent reason. Kansas fans will be hoping he's locked in now that we're into March. When he has played, he's averaged 19.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.4 steals.

TCU vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick

While the overall numbers for this game are closer than you may expect, Kansas has a significant stylistic advantage in this matchup. Both teams lean toward attacking the interior of their opponent's defenses, but it's Kansas that defends that area of the court far better.

The Jayhawks rank seventh in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 45.1% from two-point range. Meanwhile, TCU ranks 171st in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 51.5% from that area.

That, along with a seemingly healthy Peterson, makes me think Kansas is the side to back in this one.

Pick: Kansas -5.5 (-110)

