Collin Klein Sends Strong Message About K-State's Offensive Line After Cincinnati Loss

K-State coach Collin Klein isn't buying the idea that the Wildcats have a problem up front.

Two days after K-State lost to Cincinnati 31-26, Klein used part of his weekly press conference to defend an offensive line he believes has playhed better than it is getting credit for.

"I just want to defend my guys and a position group that I think is doing a lot of really nice in my o-line," Klein said.

Klein was prepared to defend his offensive line, as he had numbers that showed his group is doing a good job. Through four games, K-State is the only team in the country that hasn't allowed a sack this year. While an athletic quarterback like Avery Johnson definitely helps, Klein believes the line is also a big part of that statistic.

The Wildcats are averaging nearly 5.2 yards per carry and were ranked among the best teams in the country in terms of runs of at least 10 yards.

However, this was an area where the Wildcats struggled against Cincinnati. Despite totaling over 400 yards of offense, the Wildcats had only three runs of at least 10 yards.

During the week of preparation, Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield mentioned that Avery Johnson really hurt the team the last time these two teams played. Johnson was coming off a career game against Tulane, and the Bearcats made it an added point to force him to get the ball out of his hands on the option plays.

The Wildcats were still effective running the ball, finishing with 155 yards on 30 carries. K-State continued to be one of the best teams at converting third downs, finishing 10-of-17. However, they had two drives that went 16 and 17 plays that ended with only two field goals.

Having to go on extended drives is very difficult to do, and it can be demoralizing when those drives don't end in touchdowns. One of the biggest things for Klein and his staff to do over the break will be to find more ways to create big plays on offense.

One of the biggest tests for Klein in his first year as the coach was going to be how he handled the first signs of adversity. Many coaches throughout the country will deflect in that situation and not take ownership. Klein did just the opposite, as he stood up for his team.

"I just want to defend my guys," Klein said.

Klein showed in the press conference Monday that he isn't afraid to look right at reporters and take the blame for the results. That should do wonders in the locker room, but the next step ultimately will be whether or not they make the necessary changes to get things back on track against Houston in two weeks.

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