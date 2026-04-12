Neymar Now in Advanced Talks With FC Cincinnati—Report

Neymar’s talks with FC Cincinnati have now intensified over the past couple of days, per ESPN Brazil, now involving the Brazilian superstar’s father.

The 34-year-old striker was first linked to the MLS side on Thursday, with the understanding that any talks were merely in the preliminary stages; however, now, Neymar’s representatives—including his father, Neymar Sr.—are now expected to meet in person with Cincinnati co-CEO Jeff Berding, general manager Chris Albright and a team specialized in image rights to talk further financial details and determine the necessary conditions to bring the star stateside. A key consideration to hash out is that the MLS club already has all three of its Designated Player positions locked up in long-term contracts.

Neymar is under contract with his boyhood club, Santos of the Brazilian Serie A, through the end of the calendar year; however, FC Cincinnati is pushing for the Brazilian’s arrival in MLS’s summer transfer window, after the 2026 World Cup, which Neymar could feature in.

Cincinnati could wait until after Neymar’s contract expires, though, instead bringing him on at the start of the 2027 MLS sprint season.

What Neymar Would Bring to FC Cincinnati?

Neymar surpassed Pelé as Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer. | EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP/Getty Images

Aside from the obvious stardom and attention that Neymar—who is now Brazil’s all-time leading goal scorer (79) after surpassing Pelé in 2023—would bring to FC Cincinnati, his offensive prowess could pair nicely with that of Brazilian teammate, Evander, who is currently a Designated Player for FC Cincinnati.

After plagued with injuries in recent years, Neymar has seemingly found his stride again, scoring three goals and adding two assists across four appearances for Santos since returning to the pitch in late February.

In fact, the return to goal-scoring form has been promising enough for Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti to reconsider Neymar for his final World Cup roster, which would mark Neymar’s fourth World Cup appearance (2014, 2018, 2022).

FC Cincinnati sit 10th in the Eastern Conference with just 10 goals scored in their first seven matches. Perhaps Neymar could up their output.

The former FC Barcelona star would also become the latest in a string of soccer legends to make the move to the U.S.’s top flight in the twilight of their career. Lionel Messi popularized the trend in 2023 with his move to Inter Miami, and French striker Antoine Griezmann is the latest to follow suit with his signing to Orlando City last month.

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