Examining the Official K-State Depth Chart for Week 1 Matchup Against Nicholls

It is officially game week for K-State, as Collin Klein and the Wildcats will take the field Saturday against Nicholls in Klein's first game as head coach. Fans have been waiting for this game since Klein was hired last December, and the day is nearly upon us. On Monday, Klein officially announced the depth chart for the Wildcats.

The all-important first Kansas State depth chart pic.twitter.com/ScIk9j9W7v — Derek Young (@DerekYoungKSO) August 31, 2026

There will be a lot of moving parts over the next few weeks, but there are a few things that stood out from the depth chart

Offensive line still has a lot of questions entering Week 1

Injuries have been brutal for the K-State offensive line. John Pastore and George Fitzgerald have been ruled out for the entire season, while Tanner Morley and Oliver Miller are both currently dealing with injuries. The Miller injury is especially difficult, as the freshman had garnered a lot of talk during the off-season, and was looked at as a guy who could potentially fill in for Pastore.

Here is the starting offensive line for Week 1.

- LT Ryan Howard

- RG Charlie Adams or Tanner Morley

- C Dylan Villarouel

- RG Keiton Jones

- RT Gus Hawkins

One thing that stands out is that it's a very inexperienced starting unit. Adams (505) is the only for-sure starter with more than 126 offensive snaps in his career, though Morley has taken 993. He is currently battling an injury, and his status for the game is unknown.

Just a week ago, Klein said that the offensive line would be by committee early in the year. While this is the current depth chart, don't be surprised if there is a lot of shuffling on the line over the first couple of games.

Running game will feature multiple running backs

The coaching staff has talked all offseason about the running back room andthe depth chart released only confirms the confidence in that group.

Joe Jackson is listed at the top of the running back depth chart, but it says or for Rodney Fields and Jay Harris. That implies all three running backs are expected to contribute, and that the Wildcats may be coming out in some more two-back formations. All three complement each other well, and the ability to help block in pass protection could play a huge role in which guy is on the field.

Tight end spot in a similar situation to running backs

Like running back, the tight end position was listed with the word or. Garrett Oakley's name was listed first, followed by Will Anciaux and Linkon Cure. Oakley is coming off a great junior campaign, while Anciaux and Cure are two guys who have high ceilings.

They are in the same boat as the running backs, as they will be just as important in pass protection. With this much talent at tight end, the Wildcats could be in more 12-personnel formations and have two tight ends on the field. After the game against Nicholls, it will be interesting to see the snap counts of these three and how many plays had at least two of them on the field.

Klein emphasizes competition, not spot on the depth chart

Klein has mentioned multiple times throughout the off-season that the depth chart isn't the endgame, but rather just the beginning. He doesn't want his players to get complacent in their spots and believes this should only take the competition to another level.

One position where guys could go a long way in cementing their spots, though, is on the offensive line. With so many question marks, the starters have a great opportunity in Week 1 to show why they should be in the starting lineup. However, it could also go the opposite way, and a tough performance against Nicholls could have Klein truly embracing the 'by committee' plan as well.

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