Former K-State DT Uso Seumalo Featured Heavily in Most Recent 'Hard Knocks' Episode

Uso Seumalo enjoyed a solid career at K-State, wrapping it up his career last season after four years in Manhattan. He wasn't drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, but found a home as an unsigned free agent with the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

This time of year is especially stressful for undrafted rookies, as many are fighting for a spot in the NFL. Seumalo is in that same position, and he got things off to a good start in training camp. However, the Week 1 preseason game was a reminder that the NFL is a different level. During an episode of 'Hard Knocks', Seumalo was a focal point during a defensive line meeting.

Former K-State DT Uso Seumalo was featured at length on this week's new Hard Knocks episode. pic.twitter.com/0AQGJPh7eM — Wyatt Wheeler (@WyattWheeler_) August 19, 2026

Seumalo is still extremely new to the game of football

Before Seumalo played college football at K-State, his senior year of high school was the only other time he had ever played. He grew up in a town in Hawaii with fewer than 11 people in it and played eight-man football his senior year. Despite now being a defensive tackle now, he played quarterback and offensive line that lone season in high school.

When he got to K-State, he had a similar adjustment to the level and speed of college football. His strength and power were always there, but he had to learn how to play the game. Each year, Seumalo improved and became more of a force for his team. He was never a guy in college who was going to put up huge numbers, but his ability to command a double-team opened up a lot of opportunities for his teammates to make plays.

While he showed major improvement throughout his career, that doesn't mean he will be afforded the same opportunity in Seattle. The Seahawks are the defending champions and bring back a ton of guys from that team. The defensive line has proven stars, such as Leonard Williams and DeMarcus Lawrence on the edge. Jarran Reed is a guy who has been a quality defensive tackle for nearly a decade. Training camp is all about developing guys, but in 21 days, the Seahawks will be hosting the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch.

Right now, Seumalo is looking to make it on the Seahawks team. However, for guys in his position, the preseason is an opportunity to show any of the 32 teams that they belong in the league. Seattle has so much talent on the defensive line and will be able to keep only a select number of players. However, putting good tape out there could be the difference between being on a team's roster or being on a practice squad.