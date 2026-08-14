Collin Klein is gearing up for his first season as the head coach of K-State, after an impressive two-year stint as the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M. Last year, the Aggies were able to make it to the College Football Playoff. He also played a huge role in the development of Marcel Reed as one of the best playmakers in the country.

During his time in College Station, he learned from one of the best coaches in the country, Mike Elko. Before Texas A&M, Elko spent two years at Duke and went 16-9. He moved up the ranks as a defensive coordinator and still calls the defense for the Aggies. Like Elko, Klein will also be calling the plays, but he is doing it on the offensive side of the ball.

That can be a tough challenge for coaches, but for Klein, learning from Elko and seeing how he handled it has helped him prepare for this season.

“Well, it was a talk that he (Mike Elko) and I had even before I left College Station, and I got to see first-year to second-year what the difference looked like because you can't be in two places at one time," Klein told reporters. We had good discussions, good perspectives, and even from him, trusted that he knows me and got to see me work for two years. So, he was able to see my process and kind of how I work through things, and see if that was the right decision.

Many head coaches across the country call plays for their side of the ball

This has become a talking point in college football as coaches adjust to the way the sport is changing. Many different coaches across the country have handled it different ways. Ryan Day started out his career at Ohio State calling plays, but he relinquished those duties to Chip Kelly during the 2024 season. However, during the postseason, Day went back to calling plays.

Guys like Steve Sarkisian, Brent Venables and Lincoln Riley are a few guys who call their own plays. There is a precedent to do just that, and Klein has shown the ability the last few years as offensive coordinator to be very good at doing that.

Klein was beloved as a player at K-State, but the ultimate reason he is the head coach is that he has been a very good coach over the last few years. His offense does a great job of scheming guys open, and it allows the quarterbacks to trust their eyes and make the right read.

The changes from the first year to the second will be a huge indicator

Klein was in a prime position to watch Elko take that step at Texas A&M in his second year. The Aggies were 8-5 in his first season, but struggled down the stretch. Last seaon, they finally got over the hump and were able to make it to the CFP.

Is there going to be a learning curve for Klein and his staff? For sure, there is for every coach. The way the sport is changing all the time, everybody has to adjust and make changes. While time will tell if Klein calling plays is the right decision, but right, now the coach is ready to roll.

"I really believe it was," Klein said. "I definitely have called and asked a few people, but I'm excited for the challenge and the opportunity, and our players have been outstanding."