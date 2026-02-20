Las Vegas Raiders 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Raiders Unsurprisingly Near Bottom of NFL

The move to Las Vegas hasn’t changed much for the Raiders. They’ve made the playoffs in one of the six seasons at least, but lost in the Wild Card Round in 2021 to the Bengals. Since that 10-7 season, they’ve gone 6-11, 8-9, 4-13, and hopefully bottomed out at 3-14 under Pete Carroll last season.

Klint Kubiak will take over as head coach in Las Vegas, giving the Raiders their sixth coach in the last seven seasons.

The silver lining for the Raiders is that they were bad enough to earn the number one pick and the right to draft Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion quarterback Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana.

Can that help set the Raiders in the right direction?

Let’s take a look at where they are in the 2027 Super Bowl odds .

Raiders Super Bowl 61 Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

+20000 (Tied for 3rd-Worst)

It’s no surprise that the Raiders have one of the longest odds to win the Super Bowl next season. They’re tied with another incompetent franchise in the New York Jets, but are at least ahead of the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals, who are both at 300/1.

The good news for the Raiders is that they don’t really have that many important players to lose. The one-year prove-it deal for cornerback Eric Stokes worked out for both sides, and he could return to the team that gave him his chance.

The most important thing for Las Vegas may be deciding if they’re going to trade defensive end Maxx Crosby. It’s no secret that he could be moved, and it could be the right thing to do depending on the package in return.

All in all, though, it’s going to be all eyes on the rookie quarterback next season. If he can prove that his game translates to the NFL, the Raiders will at least have something to build around.

For now, though, winning the Super Bowl is something that Raiders fans can only dream about.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.