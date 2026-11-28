The Wildcats finished Collin Klein's first season with a disappointing 4-8 record following a 38-20 loss to the Cyclones.

The K-State Wildcats were unable to end the 2026 season on a positive note, falling 38-20 to Iowa State on Saturday afternoon at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.

Despite some encouraging individual performances on offense, the Wildcats were unable to overcome another disappointing defensive performance. K-State finished the season 4-8 overall and 1-8 in Big 12 play.

Here are 10 observations from the Wildcats' loss to Iowa State.

1. The run defense continues to be a major concern

If there is one area that Klein and his coaching staff must address this offseason, it is the run defense. Iowa State rushed for 323 yards, exposing a weakness that has plagued the Wildcats throughout the season. K-State must become considerably better at the line of scrimmage in 2027.

2. Blake Barnett showed plenty of promise

Barnett was one of the bright spots for the Wildcats, completing 14-of-18 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown before exiting the game. The young quarterback's performance provided some optimism heading into an important offseason for the position.

3. Rodney Fields Jr. deserves to be a focal point in 2027

Fields finished with 140 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, averaging 8.2 yards per attempt. His ability to generate explosive plays makes him a valuable piece for Klein to build his offense around moving forward.

4. Aiden Flora was simply too much for the Wildcats

K-State knew entering Saturday that slowing down Flora would be one of its biggest challenges. However, the Wildcats had no answer for the talented running back, who rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.

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5. Jaron Tibbs ended the season on a high note

Tibbs caught six passes for 117 yards and a touchdown, continuing to showcase his ability as a downfield receiving threat. Finding more consistency and explosiveness in the passing game should remain a priority for the Wildcats.

6. The inability to prevent explosive plays was costly again

Iowa State finished with 552 yards of total offense. The Wildcats' inability to limit explosive plays has been a recurring issue throughout conference play, and Saturday was another example of how quickly those breakdowns can change a game.

7. K-State couldn't capitalize on its early momentum

The Wildcats held a 10-3 advantage in the second quarter but were unable to maintain control. Iowa State outscored K-State 35-10 in the rest of the game. Getting off to a hot start on the road is very tough to do in Big 12 play, but Klein and his team weren't able to extend the lead.

8. Asa Newsom was a bright spot defensively

Despite the struggles of the defense as a whole, Newsom delivered a productive individual performance. The linebacker finished with 10 tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss. His development is one of the encouraging takeaways from an otherwise difficult defensive afternoon.

9. The transfer portal will be critical for Collin Klein

There are talented pieces on this roster, but a 1-8 conference record illustrates just how much work needs to be done. Retaining the program's top young players while adding immediate contributors, particularly on defense, should be among Klein's biggest offseason priorities.

10. The honeymoon period is officially over

There was plenty of excitement surrounding Klein's return to Manhattan, but nobody envisioned a four-win season. While he deserves time to build the program, the Wildcats must show significant improvement in 2027. This offseason will go a long way toward determining whether Klein can get K-State back to competing near the top of the Big 12.

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