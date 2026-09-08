Poise and Leadership of Avery Johnson Stand Out to Collin Klein

Avery Johnson and K-State looked very good in Week 1, as the Wildcats knocked off Nicholls, 71-3. The offense had a terrific game, as the Wildcats were able to make a bunch of plays through the air, as well as on the ground.

Johnson was especially good, finishing 15-of-21 for 199 yards and three touchdowns, while adding a fourth score on the ground. As good as his statistics were, it was his poise and leadership that really stood out to coach Collin Klein.

"He was seeing everything, was 100% with our protection checks on third down, and did a really, really good job managing that part of the game," Klein told reporters at his weekly press conference. "I thought his leadership and presence and consistency with the guys around him was really, really good through the entire course of the game. I thought there was a level of decisiveness and competitive edge that was really great to see him cut it loose and compete.”

Johnson looked like a third-year starter should

Johnson made his 27th start in the game against Nicholls, while also breaking the school record for touchdown passes in a career. With that type of experience, Johnson has seen nearly anything a defense could throw at him. Throughout the game, he never got rattled or pressed. If his first option wasn't open, he was patient and continued to look down field.

There were times when nothing was open. Instead of forcing the ball or taking a sack, he made the simple play of living to fight another play. That might seem like a small adjustment, but it is a great sign for the future.

His calmness helped out an offensive line learning on the fly

Injuries to the offensive line have been one of the biggest talking points to date, but that group had a very good day in Week 1. A big reason why was that their senior quarterback was helping them line up where they needed to be. The offensive line allowed only one true QB pressure, but Johnson was able to manage that with no issue.

Not taking any sacks or forcing the ball allowed the offensive line to play in front of the marker all day. There weren't a ton of 3rd and longs where the defense would be able to pin its ears back and bring a ton of pressure. The Wildcats ran the ball 44 times for 312 yards, which was another reason K-State avoided tough situations.

Easy in the Week 1 game, what happens when actual adversity strikes

Johnson and the Wildcats did exactly what they needed to in Week 1, but that poise and leadership won't ultimately be tested until K-State has to deal with some adversity. In Week 2, K-State will host a Washington State team that has a very good defense. The Cougars will be able to throw many different looks at the Wildcats, and how Johnson handles those bad moments will be a true indicator of his leadership

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