How to Watch K-State Football Arizona State in Week 10

K-State enters this game with a 4-4 record, including a 1-4 record in the Big 12. The Wildcats had a ton of chances to win in Week 9 against Colorado, but eventually fell, 27-24, in overtime.

One positive for the Wildcats on Saturday was the play of quarterback Blake Barnett, who finished the game with three touchdowns. He filled in for Dillon Duff early in the game, and showed tremendous poise throughout the game.

With the Wildcats trailing 21-14 with 1:05 remaining, Barnett led the team down the field and connected with Garrett Oakley with two seconds remaining to send the game to overtime.

While K-State was unable to get the win, Barnett showed he should be the guy at quarterback for as long as Avery Johnson is out.

Oklahoma State enters this game coming off a 51-49 last second loss to Iowa State. While the Cowboys defense struggled, the the offense led by Drew Mestemaker is as good as there is in college football.

The Wildcats' defense has struggled recently, and the Cowboys are a different level of test.

How to Watch: K-State Football vs. Oklahoma State

Who: K-State (4-4) vs. Oklahoma State (5-3)

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 12 p.m..

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

TV: TNT

Series: Oklahoma State leads the all-time series, 43-29. The Wildcats have enjoyed success recently, winning three of the last four games. Last year, the Wildcats got a 14-6 win in Stillwater.

For Rodney Fields Jr. and Wendell Gregory, this is an opportunity to take on their former school. They were both at Oklahoma State last season, and Gregory was named the Big 12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year.

The Cowboys have only two losses in Big 12 play and still have a path to making it to the College Football Playoff.

Klein told reporters during his weekly press conference that the Wildcats are making way too many mistakes and that they need to clean them up fast. If the defense keeps making the same kinds of breakdowns it has in the last couple of weeks, it could get ugly in Manhattan.

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