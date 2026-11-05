Cincinnati vs. Houston Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10

The Houston Cougars suffered their second loss of the season in Week 9 and can now ill-afford losing another game if they want any hope of making it to the Big 12 Championship or the College Football Playoff.

They return home in Week 10 to host the Cincinnati Bearcats, who aren't to be overlooked. Cincinnati is just 1-3 in its last four games, but their one win was against Texas Tech, the team that was the Big 12 favorite before running into the Bearcats.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 10 showdown.

Cincinnati vs. Houston Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Cincinnati +10.5 (-110)

Houston -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Cincinnati +310

Houston -400

Total

OVER 62.5 (-115)

UNDER 62.5 (-105)

Cincinnati vs. Houston How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 7

Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: TDECU Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Cincinnati record: 5-3 (2-3 in Big 12)

Houston record: 6-2 (3-2 in Big 12)

Cincinnati vs. Houston Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 7-1-1 against the spread in the last nine meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 6-3 in the last nine meetings between these two teams

Cincinnati is 4-4 against the spread this season

The OVER is 6-2 in Cincinnati games this season

Houston is 3-5 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 5-3 in Houston games this season

Cincinnati vs. Houston Key Player to Watch

Cole Tabb, RB - Cincinnati Bearcats

Cole Tabb has put together an extremely successful season and has been the heart and soul of the Cincinnati offense. He's averaging a blistering 9.5 yards per carry and has found the end zone a total of 13 times. He ran for 173 yards and scored two touchdowns in Cincinnati's upset against Texas Tech two weeks ago. He may need to have another performance like that for Cincinnati to beat Houston.

Cincinnati vs. Houston Prediction and Best Bet

Instead of betting a side in this game, I think the bet to make is the OVER.

Both defenses have struggled significantly at times this season. Cincinnati ranks 102nd in opponent EPA per play and 120th in defense success rate, while Houston ranks 119th and 108th in those two metrics. Meanwhile, both offenses rank inside the top 30 in EPA per play.

Let's sit back and root for points in this Big 12 showdown.

Pick: OVER 62.5 (-115) via FanDuel

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