Cincinnati vs. Houston Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
In this story:
The Houston Cougars suffered their second loss of the season in Week 9 and can now ill-afford losing another game if they want any hope of making it to the Big 12 Championship or the College Football Playoff.
They return home in Week 10 to host the Cincinnati Bearcats, who aren't to be overlooked. Cincinnati is just 1-3 in its last four games, but their one win was against Texas Tech, the team that was the Big 12 favorite before running into the Bearcats.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 10 showdown.
Cincinnati vs. Houston Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Cincinnati +10.5 (-110)
- Houston -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cincinnati +310
- Houston -400
Total
- OVER 62.5 (-115)
- UNDER 62.5 (-105)
Cincinnati vs. Houston How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 3:30 pm ET
- Venue: TDECU Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox
- Cincinnati record: 5-3 (2-3 in Big 12)
- Houston record: 6-2 (3-2 in Big 12)
Cincinnati vs. Houston Betting Trends
- Cincinnati is 7-1-1 against the spread in the last nine meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 6-3 in the last nine meetings between these two teams
- Cincinnati is 4-4 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 6-2 in Cincinnati games this season
- Houston is 3-5 against the spread this season
- The UNDER is 5-3 in Houston games this season
Cincinnati vs. Houston Key Player to Watch
- Cole Tabb, RB - Cincinnati Bearcats
Cole Tabb has put together an extremely successful season and has been the heart and soul of the Cincinnati offense. He's averaging a blistering 9.5 yards per carry and has found the end zone a total of 13 times. He ran for 173 yards and scored two touchdowns in Cincinnati's upset against Texas Tech two weeks ago. He may need to have another performance like that for Cincinnati to beat Houston.
Cincinnati vs. Houston Prediction and Best Bet
Instead of betting a side in this game, I think the bet to make is the OVER.
Both defenses have struggled significantly at times this season. Cincinnati ranks 102nd in opponent EPA per play and 120th in defense success rate, while Houston ranks 119th and 108th in those two metrics. Meanwhile, both offenses rank inside the top 30 in EPA per play.
Let's sit back and root for points in this Big 12 showdown.
Pick: OVER 62.5 (-115) via FanDuel
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to earn $50 in bonus bets every day for seven days. Simply sign up, deposit, and bet $5 on seven consecutive days, and receive your $350 bonus.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets