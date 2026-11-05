Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
In this story:
Oklahoma State is coming off a tough loss to Iowa State, falling 51-49 in an offensive shootout, which has dashed their hopes of making the Big 12 Championship Game.
They'll look to bounce back against the Kansas State Wildcats, who have lost two straight games ahead of Week 10.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 showdown.
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Oklahoma State -4.5 (-114)
- Kansas State +4.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Oklahoma State -200
- Kansas State +164
Total
- OVER 62.5 (-106)
- UNDER 62.5 (-114)
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Oklahoma State record: 5-3 (3-2 in Big 12)
- Kansas State record: 4-4 (1-4 in Big 12)
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- Oklahoma State is 3-2 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- Oklahoma State is 6-2 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 6-2 in Oklahoma State games this season
- Kansas State is 4-4 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 5-3 in Kansas State games this season
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Key Player to Watch
- Drew Mestermaker, QB - Oklahoma State Cowboys
Drew Mestermaker continues to be one of the best quarterbacks in college football, and despite losing last week, he played phenomenally outside of a single interception. He threw for 323 yards, five touchdowns, and added 16 rushing yards. If he can get any level of competence from his defense this week, the Cowboys should be able to bounce back with a big win.
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Prediction and Best Bet
Kansas State's defense isn't good enough to keep Oklahoma State at bay. They rank 82nd in opponent EPA per pass, which is a nightmare situation against Mestermaker and the Oklahoma State passing attack.
The best chance a team has against the Cowboys is by throwing the ball effectively themselves, as the Cowboys have struggled to defend the pass this season, but Kansas State is just 74th in EPA per pass.
Oklahoma State has a stylistic advantage in this game, so I'll lay the points with the Cowboys.
Pick: Oklahoma State -4.5 (-114) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets