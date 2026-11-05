Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10

Oklahoma State is coming off a tough loss to Iowa State, falling 51-49 in an offensive shootout, which has dashed their hopes of making the Big 12 Championship Game.

They'll look to bounce back against the Kansas State Wildcats, who have lost two straight games ahead of Week 10.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 showdown.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Oklahoma State -4.5 (-114)

Kansas State +4.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Oklahoma State -200

Kansas State +164

Total

OVER 62.5 (-106)

UNDER 62.5 (-114)

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 7

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium

How to Watch (TV): TNT

Oklahoma State record: 5-3 (3-2 in Big 12)

Kansas State record: 4-4 (1-4 in Big 12)

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Oklahoma State is 3-2 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams

Oklahoma State is 6-2 against the spread this season

The OVER is 6-2 in Oklahoma State games this season

Kansas State is 4-4 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-3 in Kansas State games this season

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Key Player to Watch

Drew Mestermaker, QB - Oklahoma State Cowboys

Drew Mestermaker continues to be one of the best quarterbacks in college football, and despite losing last week, he played phenomenally outside of a single interception. He threw for 323 yards, five touchdowns, and added 16 rushing yards. If he can get any level of competence from his defense this week, the Cowboys should be able to bounce back with a big win.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Prediction and Best Bet

Kansas State's defense isn't good enough to keep Oklahoma State at bay. They rank 82nd in opponent EPA per pass, which is a nightmare situation against Mestermaker and the Oklahoma State passing attack.

The best chance a team has against the Cowboys is by throwing the ball effectively themselves, as the Cowboys have struggled to defend the pass this season, but Kansas State is just 74th in EPA per pass.

Oklahoma State has a stylistic advantage in this game, so I'll lay the points with the Cowboys.

Pick: Oklahoma State -4.5 (-114) via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to earn $50 in bonus bets every day for seven days . Simply sign up, deposit, and bet $5 on seven consecutive days, and receive your $350 bonus.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.