K-State Quarterback Blake Barnett Named the Starter Against Oklahoma State

K-State, for the fourth consecutive week, will be starting a new quarterback as Blake Barnett has been named by Collin Klein as the starter against Oklahoma State.

Barnett didn't start against Colorado, but he came in early and provided the Wildcats a much-needed spark in the 27-24 overtime loss to the Buffaloes.

For Klein, this is the earliest he has decided on a starting quarterback in a week since the victory over KU with Avery Johnson three weeks ago. Jacob Knuth started against Arizona State after Johnson got hurt, but he suffered an injury in that game and was out last week.

In the game on Saturday, Barnett offered a reason for optimism.

After replacing Dillon Duff in the second quarter, Barnett completed 18 of 28 passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 40 yards on the ground, demonstrating the dual-threat ability that is such a big part of Klein's offense.

As good as he was throughout the game, Barnett really shined with the Wildcats needing him the most in the game.

Trailing by seven in the third quarter, Barnett connected with Linkon Cure on passes of 28 and 33 yards on consecutive plays, with the star tight end getting his first career touchdown.

Then, with only 1:05 remaining and trailing by seven, Barnett led them on an incredible drive, finishing it off with a touchdown pass to Garrett Oakley with only two seconds left in regulation.

Although the Wildcats ultimately came up short, his performance provided something that had been missing from the offense in the last two games: a sense of confidence and momentum.

Up next is an Oklahoma State that gave up 51 points in a loss to Iowa State

Barnett and the offense will face a big game against the Cowboys, as it is unlikely the Wildcats' defense can hold Oklahoma State to fewer than 27 points. Even in the loss to the Cyclones, the Cowboys had 588 yards of offense and scored 49 points.

As good as their offense was, the defense was just as bad.

Iowa State's quarterback Jaylen Raynor threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Aiden Flora rushed for 221 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries.

The Cyclones had the ball for nearly 35 minutes, winning the battle of time of possession by nearly 10 minutes. The biggest way the K-State offense can help the defense out is by converting third downs and keeping drives going.

Barnett showed he can make plays with both his arm and his legs, and he will need to do that against the Cowboys.

K-State hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Kickoff is at 12 p.m., and the game will be on TNT.

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