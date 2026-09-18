3 Biggest K-State Storylines to Watch for in Week 3 Matchup vs. Tulane

K-State will be in action on Saturday, taking on Tulane in the final nonconference game before Big 12 play begins. The Wildcats are off to a 2-0 start under first-year coach Collin Klein and have been dominant. In the first two games, the Wildcats have outscored opponents 105-10. The defense has been especially dominant, allowing only 288 yards of total offense.

The offense has been equally impressive as Rodney Fields Jr. has come in and rushed for at least 100 yards in both games. K-State has rushed for 607 yards and seven touchdowns as a team, with Fields pairing with Joe Jackson for the best rushing duo in the conference.

Up next is a game against a Tulane team that was in the College Football Playoff last season. There are a lot of new pieces this year, as the Green Wave are 1-1 entering this game.

Here's a look at the three biggest questions that need to be answered against the Green Wave.

Run defense will face its explosive running back

The defense has been absolutely dominant to start the year, but if there was one area where the team could look to improve, it is stopping the run. The Wildats allow 96.5 yards per game, which ranks 48th in the country.

In their win against South Alabama in Week 2, the Green Wave got a huge performance from running back Jaylin Lucas. He finished that game with 214 yards and one touchdown, with the score coming on an 80-yard run. He started his career at Indiana and Florida State, and he has had to deal with injury issues during his career.

When healthy, he is a dynamic player who can score any time he touches the ball. He has three return touchdowns in his career, and the Green Wave will be looking to get him the ball as much as they can. So far, he will be the most explosive running back the Wildcats have faced. He will force the Wildcats defenders to keep their gap discipline.

Avery Johnson attacking a spotty secondary

For Johnson, one of the most impressive stats so far is that he is completing 67.3% of his passes. He is doing a good job of getting the ball out quickly and isn't holding the ball as long in the backfield. However, if there is a spot that Johnson has been lacking is that he hasn't been able to connect with his receivers in the vertical passing game.

While Tulane was able to get the win last week, the Green Wave allowed Jaguars quarterback Bishop Davenport to have a big game. He finished 26-of-36 for 296 yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked only one time, and he was comfortable the entire game.

With the Wildcats' rushing attack so dynamic, Johnson and the receivers will have the one-on-one matchups on the outside. As Big 12 play starts, defenses will force K-State to beat them in the air. The game against the Green Wave is the perfect springboard opportunity to get some confidence throwing it down the field.

Continue to improve heading into Cincinnati

This is the final nonconference game, and it is important to keep building on the start of the year. K-State has done a ton of things right to start the year. However, with conference play looming, the Wildcats need to continue to take their game to another level. The competition will continue to get tougher, and Klein will want to see his team keep improving.

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