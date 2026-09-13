Josh Manning Emerging as Key Contributor for K-State Offense

Josh Manning played at Missouri last season, but decided to transfer to K-State last off-season. Through two games, the move couldn't have worked out better for Manning. In the 34-7 win against Washington State on Saturday, Manning had a career game with 10 catches for 97 yards and one touchdown. On the first drive alone, he had four catches to help K-State take an early lead.

After the performance against the Cougars, Collin Klein had a lot of positives to say about his receiver.

"I've appreciated his work ethic, I have appreciated his approach," Klein said after the game. "He's been a great teammate. He puts his head down, and he has earned everything he's gotten. To see it materialize on the field in a game, I'm really, really happy for him."

At 6-foot-3, Manning has great size for a wide receiver. However, he has the ability to run away from defenders, and Klein thinks that is an underrated part of his game.

"He's got good length," Klein said. "I think sometimes he's a tall and long kid; he doesn't look like he's running that fast. I think he's got a better top end and runs better than people probably give him credit for. He's been sure-handed for us and has a good feel for where to sit in zone coverage and get open. He's done a good job."

Manning was the favorite receiver of Avery Johnson, who finished 22-of-34 for 192 yards and three touchdowns. Joe Jackson and Brandon White were tied for second with four catches.

As Klein mentioned, he is a rare combination of size and speed. The Wildcats have moved him around in multiple spots this year, and have had him run different routes.

Chemistry with Johnson should only continue to develop moving forward

Manning and Johnson did a lot of off-season work to build that trust and the chemistry needed to succeed on the field. However, until you're tested out there in a game, you can't truly learn about your teammate. The fact that they have been able to have success in the first two weeks should only make Klein and the staff more excited about this offense.

If they can continue to build off the Week 2 game, then Manning could be emerging as one of the better receivers in the Big 12.

Up next for the Wildcats is a Week 3 matchup against a Tulane team that gave up 296 passing yards against South Alabama on Saturday. Manning could be in for another career day, perhaps a 100-yard game.

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