Breaking Down Every Conference That Sent a Team to the Men’s Sweet 16

When the ball was tipped Tuesday to commence the 2026 edition of the NCAA men’s tournament, 68 teams were vying to win it all. Now, six days later, that number has dwindled to 16.

For as much criticism as this edition of the tournament has rightly taken for its chalkiness, it has not lacked for surprises. No. 11 Texas is in the Sweet 16 after starting its run in the First Four, having knocked out No. 6 BYU and No. 3 Gonzaga. No. 9 Iowa’s win over No. 1 Florida was a stunning upset—the first by a No. 9 seed over a No. 1 seed in eight years. Even some of the higher seeds—No. 2 Houston, No. 2 Iowa State and No. 4 Nebraska, for instance—can be credibly regarded as long-suffering.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at the conference breakdown of the remaining teams—and what it means for each league.

Every Conference Still Alive in the Men’s Sweet 16

CONFERENCE NUMBER OF TEAMS TEAMS REMAINING Big Ten 6 Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue SEC 4 Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas Big 12 3 Arizona, Houston, Iowa State Big East 2 St. John’s, UConn ACC 1 Duke

On the surface, not a lot of variety here!

Looking under the hood a bit, here’s what this year totals might mean...

...for the Big Ten

College Basketball Reference’s Simple Rating System lists this year’s Big Ten as the third-strongest in history, behind 1989’s (when Illinois and Michigan made up half the Final Four) and last year’s. It’s true: from top to bottom, the league is having a phenomenal season, and it’s showing in March in ways it hasn’t in the past. Consider that the Hawkeyes, who just beat the SEC’s consensus best team, went 10–10 in conference play. As in football, the league’s sheer financial might is giving it an edge over its rivals, and an end to its 26-year championship drought seems quite plausible.

...for the SEC

The league has stepped back modestly from its meteor of a 2025 season, but remains stronger than at any other point in its history. As recently as 2016, the SEC only put three teams in the tournament. Like the Big Ten, it has the power to create quasi-Cinderellas in the form of high-floor teams that peak at the right time (read: Texas). A national title does not look likely in `26, but the league’s collective investment in basketball continues to pay all kinds of dividends.

...for the Big 12

Here’s a third major conference in absolute top form—is this tournament’s top-heaviness beginning to make sense yet? The Wildcats, Houston and the Cyclones all look like plausible national championship contenders, and every team in the league that made the tournament at least appeared competent. While Kansas coach Bill Self hinted he may be wrapping up his career soon after his team’s loss to the Red Storm Sunday, the conference seems to be in a healthy place. Get a few more years of battles between the league’s heritage (Iowa State), relative newcomer (Houston), and Western (Arizona) factions under the Big 12’s belt, and we’ll be cooking with gas.

...for the Big East

This conference has had worse years—but it’s had far better years as well. The Huskies and the Red Storm are the last teams standing from a bifurcated league that sent only one other team (Villanova) to the Big Dance. As SI’s Pat Forde pointed out on March 2, football-first conferences were worried about the Big East marshaling its resources for men’s basketball dominance, only for that league’s middle class to fall collectively on its face. For a league-wide rebound in 2027, there are worse places to start than a `26 national championship.

...for the ACC

The ACC was the most interesting league in the sport this year: it was leaps and bounds better than in its train wreck of a `25 campaign, and yet many of its contenders looked like paper tigers and its March decimation was not a giant surprise. Even after doubling the number of teams it sent to the NCAA tournament, the Blue Devils are once again the sole survivors of the first weekend. Good news: a few of the league’s recent hires are looking like The Guy (Louisville’s Pat Kelsey, Miami’s Jai Lucas, Virginia’s Ryan Odom).

In “could-go-either-way” news: if North Carolina jettisons Hubert Davis, its next hire will show us precisely what kind of sway the top of the ACC has at this moment in history.

...for everyone else

For the second straight year, the only conferences to send teams to the Sweet 16 are the “Big Five” (football’s Power Four and the Big East). It’s hard to divine a trend from a two-year sample size, and we’re just three years removed from the deranged Florida Atlantic-Miami-San Diego State-UConn Final Four of 2023, but a long-term extinction event for Cinderellas would undoubtedly harm the men’s tournament as a product. This specific trend does not seem like it will last forever; candidates to break it in `27 may include Gonzaga (naturally) and a well-resourced Atlantic 10. For more on what’s eating mid-majors, check out this Saturday piece by SI’s Kevin Sweeney.

Just for Fun: What if This Sweet 16 Had Happened in 1986, 1996, 2006 and 2016?

Here’s a table showing how the conference breakdown would’ve looked if the teams in this year’s Sweet 16 had advanced that far in `86, `96, `06, `16.

HYPOTHETICAL YEAR CONFERENCE BREAKDOWN 1986 Big Ten (5), Southwest (3), Big East (2), Big Eight (2), SEC (2), ACC (1), Pac-10 (1) 1996 Big Ten (5), SEC (3), Big East (2), Big Eight (2), Southwest (2), ACC (1), Pac-10 (1) 2006 Big Ten (5), Big 12 (3), SEC (3), Big East (2), ACC (1), Conference USA (1), Pac-10 (1) 2016 Big Ten (6), SEC (3), American (2), Big 12 (2), ACC (1), Big East (1), Pac-12 (1)

Though the specific makeup of the Sweet 16 varies, in each of the past four years ending in “6,” this group of 16 teams would’ve yielded seven different conferences in the second weekend instead of five. That seems, counterintuitively, like a good sign for the game of men’s college basketball—despite the consolidation of recent years, contenders can still be found in every region of the country.

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