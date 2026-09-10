How to Watch K-State Football Host Washington State in Week 2

K-State got things rolling under Collin Klein in Week 1, knocking off Nicholls, 71-3. It was a dominating performance in all three facets of the game. The offense dominated the entire night, with the offensive line controlling the game. The Wildcats ran the ball 44 times for 312 yards, with four running backs scoring touchdowns.

The defense and special teams were equally impressive. The Wildcats gave up only 122 yards of offense, including 30 yards through the air. On special teams, Brandon White took a punt back for a touchdown, while kicker Simon McClannan averaged 48 yards on his punts.

For a Week 1 game, there was a ton to like if you're Klein and the coaching staff. Obviously, coaches are always going to look for things to work on, but it was a great night for the Wildcats.

The Week 2 matchup against Washington State will be a much tougher but needed test. The Cougars lost their season opener, 24-10, to Washington. The offense struggled against the Huskies, but the Cougars' defense did a great job of making things tough for star quarterback Demond Williams.

The K-State offensive line showed a lot of promise in Week 1, but the Cougars' defensive line will be a different kind of challenge.

How to Watch: K-State Football vs. Washington State

Who: K-State (1-0) vs. Washington State (1-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 12, 11 a.m. CT

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, KSi

TV: TNT

Series: First-ever matchup.

Avery Johnson was in complete control in Week 1 and looked extremely comfortable throughout the game. He went 15-for-21 for 199 yards and three touchdowns, and he also scored another on the ground. The poise and confidence he had throughout the game were noticeable, and that resonated throughout the entire offensive group.

Rodney Fields Jr., Joe Jackson and Jay Harris are as formidable of trio as there is in the Big 12, and they will be called upon to help move the chains against the Cougars.

While the defense was good, the offense really struggled against the Huskies. Transfer quarterback Caden Pinnick had a tough day, finishing 16-of-25 for 142 yards and two interceptions. He made plays with his legs, rushing for another 61 yards and one touchdown.

The schedule-makers did the Cougars no justice. To start the season with a road game against your rival, and then to follow that with a road trip to Manhattan with a 9 a.m. PT kickoff time the following week, is a tough challenge. Kirby Moore is looking to turn things around in Pullman, and the Week 2 test at K-State is a big opportunity for the program.

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