K-State AD Gene Taylor Delivers Fiery Reponse to Brendan Sorsby Decision, but Schools have Chance For Action

The talk in the college football world on Monday was about the decision of Brendan Sorsby being ruled eligible to play the 2026 season after being suspended by the NCAA for sports betting. Sorsby was suspended after an investigation found he placed bets totalling $90,000 over four years. Included in those bets were bets on Indiana games when he was a member of the program.

Sorsby was one of the most sought-after prospects in the transfer portal after a big 2025 season at Cincinnati. In the end, he decided to transfer to Texas Tech and was given an NIL deal that rivaled nearly any player in college football. While it appeared he might not be able to play at all this season, he will now be suspended for only the first two games.

Very rarely do sports fans come to a consensus, but the fact that Sorsby was ruled eligible didn't sit well with the majority of those who love college football. No person involved with college athletics made a louder statement than K-State athletic director Gene Taylor, who didn't hide his thoughts during an interview with Yahoo Sports.

Taylor delivers fiery response that many across the college football world agree with

"It's (expletive)ing bull(expletive),"Taylor said in an interview with Yahoo Sports on Monday. “I know the kid has a problem. Well, get well and focus on your problem. It is absolutely devastating for him to be able to play when every other sport, no matter the level, deems an athlete ineligible or they are punished severely for betting on their team.”

While many people involved with college athletics had shown they disagreed with the decision, no one delivered a message quite like Taylor. During that same interview, Taylor also mentioned that conversations have been taking place in the Big 12 on whether or not the team's should even play the Red Raiders this season.

“We’ve had some serious conversation about it,” Taylor said. “There is still a lot to be discussed. We aren’t scheduled to play them this year, but it’s something we have to look at from a college football perspective. This is greater than the Big 12.”

This decision goes against the integrity of sports

Taylor coming out and saying what he said is going to earn him fans across the country, but right now, those are just words. This feels like a tipping point when it comes to the future of college sports. There are many things in sports that are forgivable, but betting on your team used to be one of those things that was just not allowed.

Arguably, the biggest sports betting scandal involved Pete Rose, who was infamously banned from the MLB for nearly 36 years before the commissioner lifted the ban in 2023. Rose is the all-time hits leader in MLB history, but still isn't in the Hall of Fame because of that scandal.

Just last week, four former Alabama State players from this past season's team were given lifetime bans after it was determined they took $500 each to point-shave a game against Southern Mississippi. The Hornets were a 6-point underdog headed into the game, and they ended up losing 81-64.

Actions speak louder than words

College sports, as we know, have already changed in a big way in the past few years. However, this could truly be the point of no return. Many fans have been calling out the integrity of sports with sports-betting issues over the past few years, but punishments were handed out in those cases. On Monday, this decision showed that there are no longer consequences for those types of choices.

Taylor earned a lot of respect from his peers for voicing his opinion on the topic, but there is an opportunity here to do more than talk. Taylor came out and sent a fiery message, but it was only words. Not only is the Big 12 having conversations about not playing Texas Tech, but schools like Nebraska and Georgia have sent memos to their programs saying not to play the Red Raiders.

Athletic officials from Nebraska and Georgia sent department-wide memos today instructing their coaches and sport deputies not to schedule Texas Tech. If games are already scheduled, the schools may work to cancel the matchups.



Here's Georgia's message: https://t.co/W3Me241rIh pic.twitter.com/HcSTnmf7kc — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 8, 2026

The opportunity is there for schools across the country to take a stand and show that rules still must be followed, but it takes more than just fiery words to accomplish that.