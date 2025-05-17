Kstate

K-State Athletic Director Joins Waiting Game On NCAA House Settlement

Kansas State's Gene Taylor discussed the pushback on some negotiations for the new college roster limit rule.

Jayden Armant

Oct 23, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats Chris Klieman visits with Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats Chris Klieman visits with Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
The pending NCAA House settlement still dominates college football conversations, as programs are preparing to limit their rosters for next season.

Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor is among those waiting for the rule to be finalized.

"Obviously, we talked a lot about the details of the settlement in those three series, and right now it's really we're waiting on Judge Wilkins," Taylor said to K-State Athletics. "She was supposed to do a settlement final approval on April 7. She liked most pieces of the settlement, except she had concerns about roster limits. That's probably the biggest pushback from objectors in terms of walk-ons and their lawyers, saying, 'We don't agree with the roster limits, because it's going to limit the opportunities.' So she pushed back."

K-State coach Chris Klieman has already vocalized his dissatisfaction with the new rule. He says college programs are essentially "frozen" until the settlement is finalized.

“Nobody knows how many, nobody knows if you’re gonna get a lot of kids, nobody knows anything," Klieman said in his May 2 press conference. "It’s awful for the players and it’s awful for the coaches that we don’t have an answer. Nothing we can do other than just wait. When it gets thrown at us, then we’ll figure it out.”

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

Jayden is a journalism school graduate of Howard University. He was the 2024 recipient of the Terez Paylor scholarship award. He previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel.