K-State is starting a new era in 2026, as Collin Klein has returned as the head coach of the Wildcats. Klein provided K-State fans with some great experiences during his time as a player from 2008-2012, and those same people are hoping he can do the same as the coach. While the season is still over a month away, there is a lot of optimism that the Wildcats will be able to have a big year, and the schedule is set up for the team to have a ton of success.

Non-conference schedule is prime for an undefeated start

In today's college football, many teams are avoiding non-conference matchups with other Power-4 teams. A big reason for that is the more conference games and the risk of losing a tough early game. The Wildcats are set up nicely to start the year 3-0, as they host Nicholls, Washington State and Tulane. The Cougars and the Green Wave are similar to the Wildcats in the fact they have a new coach heading into the season.

Getting off to a fast start is pivotal. After losing to Iowa State in the first game of the season last year, the Wildcats lost non-conference games to Army and Arizona. That start doomed the Wildcats the entire year, as they limped to a 6-6 season.

Winning those games will have the excitement at a high level in Manhattan, and could propel them right into a Big 12 schedule that also isn't extremely daunting.

K-State avoids some of the favorites in the conference

The Big 12 is always going to be tough and competitive, but the Wildcats have a real opportunity to go on a run in conference play. They avoid Texas Tech, Utah, and BYU. Those three teams are regarded as the favorites to win the conference. The Wildcats lost to all three of these teams last year, with the losses to the Red Raiders and the Cougars being in dominating fashion.

The toughest opponent on the schedule figures to be Houston, but K-State welcomes them to Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The regular season finale at Iowa State figures to be the toughest road game on the Wildcats schedule, but they are another team that has a new coach.

At the end of the day, the Wildcats have to go out and get the job done every Saturday. However, if they can get off to a fast start entering Big 12 play, then the team could be in store for a huge first season with Klein at the helm.