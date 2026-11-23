When K-State travels to Ames on Saturday afternoon, the Wildcats will be playing for more than bragging rights against Iowa State.

They will also be participating in the final scheduled chapter of one of college football's longest-running annual rivalries.

Saturday's matchup marks the 110th consecutive season K-State and Iowa State have met on the football field, a tradition dating back to 1917.

However, the rivalry commonly known as Farmageddon is not currently scheduled to continue in 2027, meaning Saturday could mark the end of a remarkable streak.

For two programs with more than a century of shared history, that makes this year's meeting particularly significant.

A Rivalry That Has Stood the Test of Time

College football has undergone countless changes since K-State and Iowa State first met in 1917.

Conference realignment, coaching changes, and the evolution of the sport have transformed the college football landscape. Through it all, the Wildcats and Cyclones have continued to play every season.

By the conclusion of Saturday's game, Farmageddon will rank as the sixth-longest active uninterrupted series in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

The rivalry has produced memorable finishes, lengthy winning streaks and games with major conference implications.

K-State enjoyed two separate 10-game winning streaks in the series, first from 1994 through 2003 and again from 2008 through 2017.

More recently, Iowa State has controlled the matchup, winning three consecutive meetings.

That includes last season's 24-21 victory in Dublin, Ireland, which opened the 2025 college football season.

The Cyclones currently lead the all-time series 55-50-4.

Conference Scheduling Threatens a Historic Tradition

The potential interruption comes as the Big 12 continues adjusting its football scheduling model following conference expansion.

With additional programs competing for conference games, maintaining every traditional annual rivalry has become increasingly difficult.

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Unfortunately for K-State and Iowa State, Farmageddon is among the matchups affected.

The programs are not scheduled to face each other during the 2027 regular season, meaning their uninterrupted streak will end unless the teams meet through another arrangement.

That possibility represents a significant change for two schools that have spent more than a century competing against one another.

While conference realignment has created exciting new matchups, it has also raised questions about preserving the rivalries that helped define college football.

Farmageddon is another example of that challenge.

Saturday's Matchup Carries Additional Meaning

Neither team enters Saturday's contest enjoying the season it envisioned.

K-State sits at 4-7 overall and 1-7 in Big 12 play following five consecutive losses. Iowa State enters at 5-6 and needs a win to become bowl-eligible.

For K-State head coach Collin Klein, the matchup provides one final opportunity to finish his first season with a victory.

It also gives the Wildcats a chance to end Iowa State's three-game winning streak in the rivalry.

The Cyclones, meanwhile, have the opportunity to secure a postseason appearance while extending their recent success against K-State.

Regardless of the outcome, Saturday's meeting will carry historical significance.

A Tradition Worth Preserving

In an era when college football continues to prioritize conference expansion, television agreements and evolving schedules, rivalries like Farmageddon represent something different.

Generations of K-State and Iowa State fans have grown accustomed to seeing their teams compete every season, regardless of records or postseason implications.

That familiarity has helped make the matchup an important part of both programs' identities.

And while the rivalry itself will eventually resume, the streak of consecutive seasons cannot be restored once it ends.

For K-State and Iowa State, that makes Saturday about more than one final result.

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