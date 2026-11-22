K-State had an opportunity to deliver one of its biggest victories of the season Saturday night. Instead, another frustrating finish left the Wildcats searching for answers.

K-State fell 35-28 to No. 19 Arizona in overtime at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, dropping to 4-7 overall and 1-7 in Big 12 play.

The Wildcats led 28-17 in the fourth quarter before Arizona rallied to force overtime. Noah Fifita connected with Gio Richardson for a 25-yard touchdown on Arizona's overtime possession, and K-State's final opportunity ended with a fourth-down stop.

Here are 10 observations from another difficult night for K-State.

1. Another opportunity slips away

The most frustrating part of Saturday's loss wasn't simply the final score. It was how close K-State came to beating a ranked opponent.

Leading by 11 points in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats appeared positioned to give their fans something to celebrate on Senior Night. Instead, Arizona scored the final 11 points of regulation and delivered the decisive touchdown in overtime.

For a team that has struggled to finish games, this might have been one of the most disappointing outcomes of the season.

2. The fourth quarter tells the story

Good teams find ways to close games. K-State has struggled to do that consistently.

The Wildcats entered the fourth quarter leading 21-17 and extended their advantage to 28-17. However, the offense couldn't put the game away, and the defense couldn't protect the lead.

Saturday's final quarter was another example of why K-State's record doesn't reflect some of the competitive stretches it has produced.

3. Rodney Fields Jr. continues to provide a spark

One positive was the contribution of Rodney Fields Jr.

Fields scored on a three-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, helping K-State answer Arizona's early offensive success.

He finished the game with 28 carries for 144 yards and that touchdown, punishing Arizona's defense the entire game.

4. Dillon Duff delivers one of his biggest plays

Duff provided one of the game's most memorable moments with a 58-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

With K-State trailing 17-14, Duff found an opening and raced through the Arizona defense to put the Wildcats ahead.

Duff also connected with Derrick Salley on a 34-yard touchdown pass late in the first half. Although his passing numbers were limited, his ability to create explosive plays gave K-State a chance against a ranked opponent.

5. The defense deserves credit for its second-half adjustments

Despite the loss, K-State's defense showed significant improvement after halftime.

Arizona managed just eight yards of offense in the third quarter, a remarkable turnaround after moving the ball effectively during the first half.

K-State also limited Arizona to 86 rushing yards on 31 attempts for the game.

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The defensive performance wasn't perfect, but there were encouraging stretches that deserve recognition.

6. Wendell Gregory delivers a Senior Night highlight

One of the biggest moments came when Wendell Gregory recovered an Arizona fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

With Arizona backed up near its own goal line, a poor snap created an opportunity, and Gregory capitalized to extend K-State's lead to 28-17.

It was the type of defensive play that should have helped secure a victory. Instead, it became another memorable moment overshadowed by the final result.

7. Special teams remain an area of concern

Arizona blocked a K-State punt early in the third quarter, immediately giving the visitors excellent field position.

Although K-State's defense limited the damage to a field goal, the mistake was another reminder of how special teams can change momentum.

In a game ultimately decided by seven points in overtime, every possession mattered.

8. The late defensive breakdown was costly

K-State's defense had opportunities to close the game but couldn't deliver the final stop.

The Wildcats surrendered a 35-yard touchdown pass from Fifita to Isaiah Mizell late in regulation before Arizona converted the two-point attempt.

After playing well for much of the second half, K-State allowed Arizona to produce its biggest offensive play when it mattered most.

That sequence will be difficult for the Wildcats to forget.

9. K-State's bowl hopes are officially over

Saturday's loss dropped K-State to 4-7, eliminating the possibility of reaching six regular-season victories.

For a program accustomed to competing for bowl appearances, the result represents another disappointing development in a season that has fallen well short of expectations.

The Wildcats have now lost five consecutive games, and their struggles in Big 12 play have been particularly concerning.

10. The offseason questions continue to grow

With one regular-season game remaining, attention will increasingly turn toward the future of the program.

There have been encouraging individual performances, including Saturday's production from Fields and Duff. However, those positives haven't translated into enough victories.

K-State must evaluate its offensive consistency, defensive execution in critical moments and ability to finish close games.

Saturday's loss provided another example of the gap between competing with quality opponents and actually beating them.

The Wildcats have one final opportunity to end the season on a positive note, but the bigger questions surrounding the program won't disappear with one victory.

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