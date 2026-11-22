For much of Saturday night, K-State appeared ready to deliver one of its most impressive victories of the season.

Instead, the Wildcats walked off the field at Bill Snyder Family Stadium with another frustrating loss and a familiar question: How did another opportunity slip away?

K-State held an 11-point fourth-quarter lead against No. 19 Arizona before surrendering 18 unanswered points in the 35-28 overtime loss .

The loss dropped the Wildcats to 4-7 overall and 1-7 in Big 12 play, guaranteeing a losing regular season in Collin Klein's first year as head coach.

What makes Saturday's loss particularly frustrating is that K-State did several things necessary to pull off the upset.

The Wildcats rushed for 239 yards against an Arizona defense that entered the game with eight victories. Rodney Fields Jr. led the way with 144 yards on 28 carries, while quarterback Dillon Duff provided a spark with a 58-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Defensively, Wendell Gregory recovered a fumble in the end zone to give K-State a 28-17 advantage with 10:55 remaining.

Everything appeared to be falling into place.

But the Wildcats couldn't finish.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Mizell with 1:52 remaining, and the ensuing two-point conversion tied the game.

In overtime, Fifita found Giovanni Richardson for a 25-yard touchdown before K-State's offense failed to answer.

The numbers reveal a bigger problem

Saturday's defeat wasn't simply about Arizona making plays late.

K-State struggled to sustain drives throughout the evening, converting just three of its 13 third-down opportunities.

The Wildcats also committed nine penalties for 80 yards, while finishing with onky 110 passing yards.

Those numbers are difficult to overcome against any opponent, let alone a team ranked No. 19.

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K-State's inability to consistently move the chains meant its defense had to stay on the field against Noah Fifita, and eventually, he hurt them.

A season that started with promise

Perhaps the most disappointing aspect of Klein's first season is how dramatically expectations have changed.

K-State opened the year with three consecutive victories, including a dominant 71-3 win over Nicholls and a convincing 34-7 victory against Washington State.

The Wildcats entered conference play undefeated.

Since then, they've won just once in eight Big 12 games, with their lone conference victory coming against Kansas.

Saturday's loss also extended K-State's losing streak to five games.

For a program that entered the season hoping to establish itself under a familiar face, the results have been difficult to accept.

What comes next for Klein?

The Wildcats have shown flashes of what Klein wants his program to become.

Saturday's rushing performance demonstrated that K-State can establish a physical offensive identity. The defense also produced four sacks and a touchdown against Arizona.

But individual performances and promising stretches haven't translated into enough victories.

That is the challenge facing Klein moving forward.

The Wildcats must find greater consistency offensively, improve their execution in critical situations and develop the ability to close out games.

Saturday was another reminder that competing with quality opponents and defeating them are two entirely different things.

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