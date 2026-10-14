Oklahoma State vs. Houston Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are one of the more surprising teams in college football this season. Since losing their season opener to Tulsa, they've ripped off four straight wins, including a big upset victory against Oregon.

They'll look to pull off another impressive win in Week 7 when they take on No. 20 Houston. The Cougars have won three straight games and are looking to get back in the hunt near the top of the Big 12 standings.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's game.

Oklahoma State vs. Houston Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Oklahoma State +4.5 (-110)

Houston -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Oklahoma State +150

Houston -182

Total

OVER 62.5 (-110)

UNDER 62.5 (-110)

Oklahoma State vs. Houston How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 17

Time: 7:30 pm ET

Venue: TDECU Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Oklahoma State record: 4-1 (2-0 in Big 12)

Houston record: 5-1 (2-1 in Big 12)

Oklahoma State vs. Houston Betting Trends

The OVER is 5-0 in the last five meetings between these two teams

Oklahoma State is 4-1 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-2 in Houston games this season

Oklahoma State vs. Houston Key Player to Watch

Patrick Overmyer, TE - Houston Cougars

Patrick Overmyer tied the NCAA record for most touchdowns in a single game for a tight end last weekend when he found the end zone four times for the Cougars in their 35-16 win against Kansas State. He is now the Cougars' leading receiver, having recorded 33 receptions for 400 yards and six total touchdowns through Houston's first six games.

Oklahoma State vs. Houston Prediction and Best Bet

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to bet on the total and take the OVER. Both teams have been better offensively than defensively this season. The Cougars are seventh in success rate but 58th in opponent success rate. Similarly, Oklahoma State is 22nd in success rate, but 46th in opponent success rate.

It's also worth noting that the OVER has cash in five straight meetings between these two teams.

The high total doesn't scare me away .Let's sit back and root for points in this Big 12 battle.

Pick: OVER 62.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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