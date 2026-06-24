K-State football lands talented defensive end in another major recruiting win

Another big-time prospect is joining K-State's 2027 recruiting class. Finn Walker, a 6-foot-7, 260-pound defensive end out of Texas, committed to the Wildcats on Wednesday, becoming the 26th commit in the 2027 class.

Walker is another major recruiting win by Collin Klein and his staff. He had 17 power-four offers outside of K-State, including Oklahoma State, SMU, Baylor, Missouri, Wisconsin, Colorado, Arizona, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State and many others.

The Texas native becomes the ninth commit from the Lone Star State in the Wildcats' 2027 recruiting class. K-State is expected to land a 10th player from Texas on Wednesday evening in defensive lineman Jalen Price. The most commits in a single K-State class prior to this was six dating back to 2004. Eight of the nine commits to date rank as top 150 players in Texas in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals industry consensus rankings.

Walker is ranked as the No. 1,075 player overall nationally in the 2027 class and the No. 110-ranked defensive end in the Rivals industry rankings. However, his ranking is likely to see a substantial boost once ESPN provides a recruiting evaluation for him. Rivals ranks Walker as the No. 58 defensive end and No. 80 player in Texas in the 2027 class, while 247Sports ranks him as the 89th-best defensive end in the class and the No. 88 player in Texas.

Walker becomes the 12th commit in the 2027 class with double-digit power-four offers. That means 48% of the high school class has 10 or more power-four opportunities. That represents a significant increase from past K-State classes. The previous four classes combined had six total commits with double-digit power-four offers.

The Wildcats' 25 high school commits have reported 9.2 power-four offers on average. The prior four classes averaged 3.8 power-four offers per commit. Breaking it down further, 22 of the 25 prep commits in the class (88%) have three or more power-four offers excluding the Wildcats, while 17 of the 25 commits from the high school level, or 68%, have six or more power-four offers outside of K-State. The 2023-26 recruiting classes had a combined 17 commits with six or more reported offers.

And none of this includes junior college offensive tackle Jack Clayborne, a four-star K-State commit who is currently ranked as the No. 1 junior college player in the country in the 2027 class.

The Wildcats' class currently ranks No. 29 nationally and second-best in the Big 12 Conference in the Rivals industry rankings.