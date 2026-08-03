Ranking the most important players on K-State’s roster who will dictate the Wildcats’ 2026 season

The arrival of Collin Klein as the Kansas State head coach has K-State fans buzzing with excitement. A schedule that looks to be favorable has many dreaming of a Big 12 Championship in Klein's first year on the job.

In this three-part series I rank the 12 most important players on the Wildcats' roster who I believe will be most impactful in dictating whether those Big 12 Championship dreams become a reality in 2026. We begin with part one ranking players No. 9-12 on the roster:

No. 12: Garrett Oakley, 6-foot-5, 249-pound senior tight end

Collin Klein was Kansas State’s offensive coordinator when Ben Sinnott produced two of the best seasons by a K-State tight end in program history with more than 1,100 yards on 80 receptions combined during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The former walk-on became a second-round pick by the Washington Commanders after recording 49 receptions for 676 yards in the 2023 season, shattering the school record for a tight end in a single season in both categories.

When Klein has a quality tight end at his disposal, he has proven he will find ways to utilize him. Garrett Oakley possesses those characteristics to be a key part of the Wildcats’ passing game as he heads into his senior season already holding the school record for career touchdowns by a tight end with 13. The 6-foot-5, 249-pounder is a preseason Second-Team All-Big 12 Conference selection. His 38 receptions in 2025 are tied for the second-most in school history for a tight end behind only Sinnott, and his 779 yards receiving in his career rank No. 5 all-time among Wildcat tight ends.

However, taking the next step and becoming one of the best tight ends in the country will require him to be more sure-handed when targeted. Pro Football Focus has credited him with 12 drops in his career, a number that is far too high for a player of his caliber.

No. 11: Kamari Burns, 6-foot-3, 302-pound junior defensive tackle

Defensive tackle is likely the biggest question mark on the roster. The K-State staff pushed hard to retain Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder, but were unsuccessful as he elected to transfer to SMU this offseason. Chiddi Obiazor, who rotated between defensive end and defensive tackle, transferred to play for the defending national champions, Indiana.

Meanwhile, defensive tackles Damian Ilalio and Uso Seumalo exhausted their eligibility. Those losses, coupled with the lack of proven production added along the interior defensive line in the portal, is why the Wildcats have added two junior college transfers at the position since the conclusion of spring football.

Kamari Burns, a 6-foot-3, 302-pound defensive tackle transfer from Cincinnati, is a name we have consistently heard as standing out at the position since his January arrival.

Burns played 174 snaps in 11 games for the Bearcats last season, recording 11 tackles. The numbers won’t wow anyone, but he was only a sophomore and was backing up three-time All-Big 12 selection Dontay Corleone. The Wildcats must find multiple bodies who can give them consistent, quality snaps on the interior defensive line. Burns may be the most likely entering Fall camp to do just that.

No. 10: Darien Whitaker Jr, 6-foot-3, 246-pound redshirt freshman linebacker

This is my big upside play in my top 12. Darien Whitaker Jr. is someone Chris Klieman and his staff raved about behind the scenes as a true freshman. Unfortunately, an injury just before the season kept him off the field until the final two games of 2026, where he played exclusively on kickoff coverage.

Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman, who left for the same position at Baylor, wanted to take Whitaker Jr. to Waco with him, but was unsuccessful. Collin Klein and his staff prioritized retaining Whitaker Jr., flying out to see him and his family just a couple weeks into their time on the job.

The 6-foot-3, 246-pound redshirt freshman is a physical specimen, possessing the size and athletic traits to one day play in the NFL if everything comes together. Whitaker Jr. getting through the growing pains as a redshirt freshman early in the season and finding a way to crack the starting lineup alongside linebacker Mekhi Mason would provide the Wildcats one of the more athletic linebacker duos they’ve had in a while, and would significantly raise the upside of the defense.

No. 9: Ja’Son Prevard, 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior cornerback

Prevard was one of my favorite transfer additions the Wildcats added to the roster this offseason. The 6-foot-2 transfer corner from Virginia earned Honorable Mention All-ACC while starting 12 games for the ACC runner-ups.

Prevard is a veteran corner with size who possesses positional versatility, having played 406 snaps in the slot and 131 snaps at box safety for the Cavaliers. Prevard, who had three interceptions and eight passes defended last season, was one of the better corners in the entire ACC. He allowed the lowest passer rating in the conference (40.0) when targeted, with opponents completing 18-of-33 passes for 240 yards and no touchdowns. His 85.2 coverage grade ranked seventh-best in the ACC among all corners, according to Pro Football Focus.

Simply put, Prevard is a good football player who significantly raises the floor of the K-State secondary for this upcoming season and provides them a quality option who can play multiple spots.