Avery Johnson With Chance for Legacy Defining Season at K-State

Avery Johnson entered Manhattan with major expectations when he announced he would be going to K-State on July 5, 2022. According to the ON3 Industry rankings, he was the No. 1 player in Kansas and the No. 104-ranked player in the class of 2023. For the Wildcats to get the in-state quarterback ranked that high brought immediate asiprations and expectations.

During his time in Manhattan, Johnson has showcased the potential that had K-State fans ecstatic a few years ago. In his freshman season, he rushed for five touchdowns against Texas Tech in a game that showcased his elite athleticism. While he has put up the numbers, the Wildcats are only 15-10 in games that he has started the last two years.

Johnson has already put his name in the record books and figures to do more this year. However, if the senior quarterback is going to become one of the all-time greats, then 2026 is the time to do just that.

Making the key play to extend drives has been an issue last couple seasons

At his absolute best, Johnson has showcased the potential that had teams like Oregon and Washington recruiting him very hard. However, there have been issues with his consistency and making the simple play.

Last season, he finished with 2,385 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. Those are solid numbers, but one of the most glaring statistics is that he completed only 59.8% of his passes. Many of those attempts were on third downs to keep drives going, but those struggles led to K-State ranking 91st in the country with a 36.8% conversion rate.

While he needs to continue to improve his passing, there are also plays to be made with his legs. One of his biggest strengths as a player is his ability to make plays running the ball when the pocket collapses.

Having Collin Klein back as coach could be all the difference

Collin Klein was a huge part of getting Johnson to Manhattan in the first place and could be equally as important in helping him reach his full potential. In the last two seasons, Klein has worked with Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, who is very similar to Johnson. They are both athletic quarterbacks who can make plays both passing and running the ball.

Reed had similar numbers to Johnson, finishing last year with 3,169 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He was in contention for the Heisman Trophy for much of the year, but he had two tough games against Texas and then Miami in the first round of the College Football Playoff that hurt his numbers.

Johnson has mentioned throughout the off-season that he loves the freedom and ability to be himself in Klein's offense. Klein's schemes complement Johnson's skill set. It gives running backs and slot receivers very favorable matchups, and it allows for quick reads. If something is covered, that second and third read could be Johnson using his legs to make plays.

Having that fear in opposing defenses could be just what Johnson needs. His teammate in the backfield, Joe Jackson, showcased the ability to take over games late in the season. Opposing defenses figure to load the box to make sure he can't get rolling, and in Klein's offense, that will give Johnson just the matchups he wants.

2026 ultimately will be the season that Johnson is remembered for, one way or another

The stage is set for Johnson and K-State to have a monster 2026 season. There are many reasons for K-State fans to be excited about this season. First, Klein is back in Manhattan. You add that with a schedule that looks favorable in early August, and the expectations are that the Wildcats will be competing for a Big 12 Championship.

For K-State to be in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff conversation, the Wildcats will need their star quarterback to take his game to another level. If Johnson can do just that, then his legacy at K-State will be written during the 2026 season.