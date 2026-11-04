K-State Has Four Games Left to Change the Narrative Around Collin Klein's First Season

When Collin Klein returned to K-State as head coach, there was plenty of excitement surrounding the future of the Wildcats' football program.

Eight games into his first season, however, the results have been far from what many envisioned.

K-State sits at 4-4 overall and 1-4 in Big 12 play following Saturday's 27-24 overtime loss to Colorado. A season that began with three consecutive victories has turned into one filled with inconsistency, frustration and missed opportunities.

With four games remaining, Klein and the Wildcats still have an opportunity to change the conversation surrounding his first year in Manhattan.

The question is whether K-State can finally turn its potential into consistent results.

The nonconference schedule covered up many issues

K-State couldn't have asked for a better start to the season.

The Wildcats went 3-0 in the nonconference portion of their schedule, outscoring opponents 136-30. While those performances had fans excited this could be a special first year for Klein, the Wildcats haven't been able to carry that success over in the much tougher Big 12.

Losses to Cincinnati and Houston were a brutal start to Big 12 play. Despite the win against KU, that success was short-lived after Avery Johnson was injured and the team lost to Arizona State and Colorado.

Take out the Houston loss, and the Wildcats were within striking distance to win those other three games. However, penalties, missed assignments, and blown opportunities in crunch time have been really hurt the team.

Klein's biggest challenge is still ahead

With Klein's background at K-State, he understands the expectations surrounding the program as well as anyone.

But understanding those expectations and consistently meeting them are two different challenges. Klein is learning firsthand that being a head coach involves much more than developing an offensive game plan.

It requires establishing accountability, developing consistency across every position group and finding ways to win games when circumstances aren't ideal.

Following the Colorado loss, Klein acknowledged that the Wildcats have continued making the same mistakes.

"We're making the same mistakes over and over again, and that's not going to work," Klein said during his weekly press conference. “We're bleeding out right now over a thousand little cuts, and we have to get them shored up, and we gotta do it right now.”

“We're bleeding out right now over a thousand little cuts, and we have to get them shored up, and we gotta do it right now.”



Collin Klein following the loss to Colorado pic.twitter.com/pVq2jzXwUQ — K-State on KCSN (@kstate_kcsn) November 3, 2026

For the rest of the season, obviously, the Wildcats want to win every game. The schedule features two home games against Oklahoma State and Arizona, two of the best offenses in the country. The road games against TCU and Iowa State are more favorable matchups, but the Cyclones are coming off a thrilling 51-49 upset against the Cowboys.

Klein needs to establish the K-State is buiulding something sustainable.

That means improving defensively, eliminating recurring mistakes, and developing younger players who will become important pieces of the program moving forward. WIth NIL being such an important part of college football, donors are going to want to see progress being made. That will impact the resources and money that Klein and his staff have to build a team that is capable of competing in the Big 12.

With four games remaining, Klein still has an opportunity to make sure the response becomes the defining story of his first season.

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