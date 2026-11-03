BYU vs. Utah Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10

One of the biggest games of the college football season, and certainly the biggest Big 12 game of the year, is set to take place this season when No. 7 BYU takes on No. 3 Utah.

Not only is the Holy War already a marquee game on its own, but this time, first place in the conference and a shoo-in spot in the College Football Playoff are on the line.

The Cougars have won three straight editions of this game, but this time around it's the Utes that are set as betting favorites. Let's take a look.

BYU vs. Utah Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

BYU +4.5 (-105)

Utah -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

BYU +162

Utah -194

Total

OVER 48.5 (-115)

UNDER 48.5 (-105)

BYU vs. Utah How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 7

Time: Noon ET

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

BYU record: 7-1 (4-1 in Big 12)

Utah record: 8-0 (5-0 in Big 12)

BYU vs. Utah Betting Trends

Utah is 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

BYU is 6-2 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-3 in BYU games this season

Utah is 7-1 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-3 in Utah games this season

BYU vs. Utah Key Player to Watch

Devon Dampier, QB - Utah Utes

Utah's quarterback is a one-man wrecking crew. Not only has he completed 69.6% of passes for 1,876 yards and 18 touchdowns, but he has also racked up 393 yards on the ground alone with five rushing touchdowns. A true dual-threat quarterback is a nightmare for any defense to try to game plan against, which means the Cougars' coaching staff has their hands full ahead of Saturday's game.

BYU vs. Utah Prediction and Best Bet

I've been high on Utah all season, and it's time for me to back them in their biggest game to date. Overall, the Utes have the more impressive metrics, ranking 10th in adjusted net EPA per play and fifth in net success rate. By comparison, BYU ranks 21st and 30th in those two stats.

One of the key aspects to keep an eye on in this game is the Utah rushing offense against the BYU run defense. Utah ranks 19th in EPA per rush and 22nd in rush success rate, while the Cougars rank 60th in opponent EPA per rush and 74th in opponent rush success rate.

BYU's hot start to the season has continued to make them overrated in the betting market. If the Utes can run the ball effectively, the Utes are going to come through as home favorites.

Pick: Utah -4.5 (-115) via FanDuel

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