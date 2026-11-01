K-State's Defensive Problems Continue to Mount Under Jordan Peterson

K-State's defensive struggles are becoming one of the biggest concerns of Collin Klein's first season, and defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson finds himself at the center of the conversation.

Saturday's 27-24 overtime loss to Colorado only added to those concerns.

The Wildcats surrendered 407 yards of offense, including 222 on the ground against Colorado team that entered the game winless in Big 12 play.

But the problems go well beyond one disappointing one afternoon.

K-State has struggled to prevent explosive plays, deliver critical stops, and generate turnovers throughout the season. At some point, the results have to improve, and that starts with Peterson.

K-State's lack of takeaways is a major concern

Perhaps the most alarming statistic surrounding Peterson's defense is the Wildcats' inability to generate turnovers.

Through eight games, K-State has forced just five turnovers, including only one interception. That represents a dramatic decline from last season, when the Wildcats forced 26 turnovers and ranked seventh nationally.

The lack of takeaways becomes even more concerning when considering the explosive plays K-Sttate has surrendered.

A defense that struggles to consistently get stops has to be able to create additional possessions for its offense. Instead, the Wildcats have rarely been unable to change games with interceptions or fumble recoveries.

The run defense is absolutely non-existent

There has been a lot of talk about the K-State pass defense being ranked among the best in the country. However, a lot of that is in large part because teams can run the ball so effectively against the Wildcats.

In the loss, the Wildcats allowed the Buffaloes to run the ball 43 times for 222 yards and three touchdowns. Colorado had not rushed for 200 or more yards in a game since 2021. The Buffaloes were converting huge third downs all game, despite most being conversions of at least five yards.

In Big 12 play, the Wildcats have allowed five different players to rush for at least 100 yards. The week before against Arizona State, Cardae Mack rushed the ball 26 times for 159 yards and four touchdowns.

The K-State defense looked good in the nonconference play, but that has proven to be just an indictment of the nonconference schedule.

Next weekend could get ugly if major adjustments aren't made

The Buffaloes having a big day on worrisome, as the Wildcats will host Oklahoma State in Week 10.

The Cowboys are coming off a 51-49 loss at Iowa State, and the offense put up incredible numbers. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker was 27-of-42 for 323 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Michael Hawkins was equally impressive, running the ball 25 times for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

Other than possibly Houston, this will be the best offense Peterson's defense has faced this season. If K-State can't stop the run game, the play-action game will open for the Cowboys' offense. If that happens, then the game next weekend in Manhattan could get ugly fast.

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