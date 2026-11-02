K-State's Biggest Concern Isn't the Losses; It's the Lack of Progress

K-State's 27-24 overtime loss to Colorado on Saturday was another disappointing result in a season that has produced far too many. With the loss, the Wildcats are 4-4, including a 1-4 mark in Big 12 play. Avery Johnson's injury has shown how he helped cover up many of this team's flaws.

While the losses are a concern, the bigger concern is the lack of consistent progress.

Eight games into Collin Klein's first season as coach, K-State is still searching for answers to many of the same issues that were exposed at the start of Big 12 play.

Same problems continue to be an issue

Every football program experiences growing pains, particularly during a coaching transition. Klein deserves time to establish his system, develop his players, and build the roster around his vision.

However, there is a difference between growing pains and repeatedly making mistakes that prevent a team from winning.

The struggles have extended to all three levels of the team. The offense has battled inconsistency, and not just because of different quarterbacks. Jacob Knuth and Blake Barnett gave the Wildcats chances in both games, but the offensive line didn't do its job well enough.

The defense can't take the ball away and gives up big plays at a high clip.

Even special teams, a K-State staple, have been a major issue. Brandon White fumbled two punts against Colorado, while also fielding a punt deep in his own territory.

The Wildcats don't have a huge margin for error right now, and they are making far too many mistakes to have a chance.

Klein must establish a clear identity

When Klein returned to Manhattan, there was considerable excitement.

His history with the program, his offensive mind, and understanding of Wildcat culture made him a home-run hire for K-State fans.

However, building a successful program requires more than familiarity with its traditions.

It requires establishing an identity that translates onto the field every Saturday. What does K-State do consistently well? That question has become increasingly difficult to answer. Throughout the season, Klein has varied in whether he is aggressive or conservative in big moments.

At the end of regulation, the Wildcats were going for two and the win, then Klein changed his mind after Colorado called a timeout. That scenario symbolized the season thus far. Will Stein has gone to Kentucky and has been ultra-aggressive all season. It has worked at a high clip, but building that aggressiveness has gotten the entire city of Lexington to buy in, and they know their coach's identity.

Going for two there could have been a season-defining moment for the team, but changing his mind showed he is still figuring out those big time decisions.

November is about more than bowl eligiblity

With four regular-season games remaining, K-State can still change the narrative this season. The Wildcats host Oklahoma State and Arizona State, two teams that boast elite offenses. Then, they have road games at TCU and Iowa State.

Winning two of those games would secure bowl eligibility, but in today's college football, how much does that matter? People want to see the team getting better.

Too often, the defense has players out of position, looking like they don't know their assignments. Will the Wildcats continue giving up big plays? On offense, was last week a sneak peek at the player that Linkon Cure is becoming? Does the offensive line show improvement over the last couple of weeks?

The most important question teams should be asking right now is whether or not they look better now than they did in September?

For K-State, that answer remains uncertain, and that is the biggest concern the Wildcats currently have.

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