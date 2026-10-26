Collin Klein Faces a Difficult Quarterback Decision at K-State Prepares for Colorado

K-State coach Collin Klein has faced plenty of challenges during his first season leading the Wildcats, but this week's quarterback situation presents a different kind of test.

Following Saturday's 28-17 loss to Arizona State, Klein enters preparation for Colorado without knowing whether Avery Johnson will be available.

During Monday's press conference, Klein described Johnson as day-to-day, leaving the Wildcats with uncertainty at the most important position on the field.

"A lot of it is gonna depend on how fast this recovery process goes," Klein said. "He's working hard at it and is doing everything that he can."

Johnson missed Saturday's game against Arizona State after suffering an injury in Week 7. His absence added ended a streak of 32 consecutive starts, tied for the longest by a quarterback in program history.

Without Johnson, backup Jacob Knuth made his first career started and delivered an encouraging performance despite the loss.

Knuth completed 26 of 41 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown, and added another rushing score. However, the Wildcats struggled to establish their rushing attack, finishing with just 84 yards on the ground.

The lack of balance placed additional pressure on Knuth, who was forced to carry much of the offensive responsibility against an Arizona State defense that had struggled to stop the run in Big 12 play.

Now, Klein must determine how to prepare an offense that changes significantly based on who is under center.

Johnson puts so much pressure on opposing defenses that he can get outside the pocket and make big plays. He has rushed for 462 yards this year, which is good for a 9.1-yard-per-carry average. That forces defenses to extend to the sideline, and it opens up running opportunities inside the tackles for their running backs.

Knuth did his job as a backup quarterback, as he gave his team a chance to win the game, and he limited turnovers.

However, the situation becomes more complicated for Klein as he revealed that Knuth tweaked his ankle during the game against Arizona State.

Dillon Duff and Blake Barnett are the other two quarterbacks on the roster, but they have been dealing with injuries of their own as well.

The Wildcats enter Saturday's matchup with a 4-3 record entering the game against Colorado. While Johnson's status is questionable for the game, Klein praised his quarterback for being a positive leader on the sideline.

"He's able to take mental reps, and he was tremendous on the sideline," Klein said. "He was coaching those guys and encouraging them through the course of things."

Saturday's matchup in Boulder represents the opportunity to get back on track, but the biggest question surrounding the Wildcats won't be answered until later in the week.

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