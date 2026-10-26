K-State's Offensive Line Takes a Step Back in Loss to Arizona State

K-Stat entered Saturday's matchup against Arizona State knowing it would be without starting quarterback Avery Johnson. With starting quarterback Avery Johnson out, that meant the Wildcats needed their offensive line and rushing attack to take some pressure off backup quarterback Jacob Knut.

Instead, the offensive line delivered one of its most disappointing performances of the season in a 28-17 loss to the Sun Devils.

After rushing for 359 yards in the Week 7 win over KU, K-State managed just 84 yards on 32 carries against Arizona State. The Wildcats averaged a disappointing 2.6 yards per attempt, making life significantly more difficult for Knuth in his first career start.

It was a dramatic reversal for an offense that appeared to have found its identity against the Jayhawks.

The struggles were particularly noticeable with K-State's running backs. Rodney Fields Jr. finished with 36 yards on 10 carries, while Joe Jackson had only 17 yards on nine carries before leaving with an injury.

Even those numbers don't tell the entire story.

Fields broke free for a 31-yard run on K-State's opening possession, with his other nine carries going for just five yards. The Wildcats consistently struggled to create running lanes, allowing Arizona State's defense to dictate the game at the line of scrimmage.

The problems weren't limited to the running game, either.

Arizona State recorded three sacks and 10 tackles for loss, repeatedly putting the Wildcats behind the chains and forcing Knuth into difficult situations.

Knuth completed 26 of 41 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown, while also adding a rushing score. Considering the circumstances, the veteran quarterback gave K-State opportunities to win the game.

However, asking a quarterback making his first career start to throw 41 passes on the road was hardly an ideal formula for success.

After taking a 17-14 lead in the third quarter, K-State failed to score again. The Wildcats converted just four of 15 third-down opportunities and finished 0-for-4 on fourth down.

Those struggles weren't exclusively the offensive line's responsibility, but inconsistent blocking played a significant role in the offense's inability to sustain drives. The Sun Devils run defense has really struggled this year, but they dominated K-State the entire game.

With a road trip to Boulder on the horizon, the Wildcats face an important challenge.

Whether Johnson returns or Knuth remains under center, K-State can't afford another performance where its offensive line struggles to establish any consistency.

The Wildcats have already demonstrated what their offense can accomplish when the running game is effective. Their dominant rushing performance against KU was evidence of that potential.

But Saturday's loss also exposed how quickly everything can unravel when the offensive line fails to control the line of scrimmage.

With K-State sitting at 4-3 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 play, the margin for error is shrinking.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.