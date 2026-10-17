Live Game Thread & Updates for K-State football vs. KU in Sunflower Showdown

K-State will be looking to beat KU for the 18th consecutive time in the Sunflower Showdown on Saturday.

The Wildcats were 3-0 entering Big 12 play, but they have lost their first two games to start conference play.

Like the Wildcats, KU enters this game looking to get its first win in Big 12 play this year. The Jayhawks are 2-3 entering the game, but competed well for more than three quarters last week against Utah.

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First Quarter

15:00: K-State will receive the ball.

13:17: Avery Johnson shows his big play ability, getting the Wildcats to the four-yard line with a 59-yard run. He was forced to leave the game for a play, but Rodney Fields Jr. finishes the drive with a touchdown.

13:04: K-State is usually known for its special teams, but the Jayhawks respond with a 95-yard kick return by Bryson Hayes to tie the game at 7.

9:24: The big plays are coming for K-State, as Johnson connects with Derrick Salley Jr. for a 45-yard catch to put the Wildcats in scoring position. However, the Wildcats are unable to convert a fourth-down, giving the Jayhawks the ball back

4:21: A big concern coming into this game was how the K-State defense would hold up, and so far, it's not good. Isaiah Marshall connects with Nik McMillan for a 12-yard touchdown to take a 14-7 lead.

3:20: K-State gets the ball to Linkon Cure, but he fumbles the ball and the Jayhawks have the ball again.

0:51: K-State is able to get a stop, but the Jayhawks make a field goal to extend the lead.

End of 1: KU 17, K-State 7

Second Quarter

11:50: Luis Rodriguez cuts the deficit to 17-10, as the Wildcats are stopped in the redzone.

6:57: The K-State defense gets a stop, and the Wildcats get the ball back. Once again, Johnson and K-State drives the ball down the field, but once again has to settle for a Rodriguez field goal.

1:39: KU made the first big play in special teams, but the Jayhawks just made a catastrophic mistake. Looking to punt from their own endzone, the punter drops the ball and the Wildcats get a safety.

Huge opportunity to take the lead heading into the half.