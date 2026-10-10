Live Game Thread & Updates for K-State Football vs. Houston
K-State will be looking to bounce back from a Week 4 loss to Cincinnati when the Wildcats host No. 22 Houston on Saturday.
The Wildcats were 3-0 entering the game, but were unable to make enough plays in the 31-26 loss.
Like the Wildcats, Houston enters this game with a loss in Big 12 play already on the books. Both teams are seen as capable of reaching the Big 12 Championship, but another loss would put either team in a tough spot.
One area to watch in this game is when it comes to third-down conversions. Houston is the best team in the country, while K-State is No. 2. Whichever team is able to continue to convert in key situations is likely to be the team leaving Saturday's game with a win.
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First Quarter
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Mark has over a decade of experience as a reporter, with his content being on numerous websites including, ESPN, Newsweek and Cleveland.com among many others. His career started at K-State as the sports editor for the K-State Collegian. He also coaches high school basketball at Blue Valley West in Overland Park. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow kstate_kcsn