Live Game Thread & Updates for K-State Football vs. Houston

K-State will be looking to bounce back from a Week 4 loss to Cincinnati when the Wildcats host No. 22 Houston on Saturday.

The Wildcats were 3-0 entering the game, but were unable to make enough plays in the 31-26 loss.

Like the Wildcats, Houston enters this game with a loss in Big 12 play already on the books. Both teams are seen as capable of reaching the Big 12 Championship, but another loss would put either team in a tough spot.

One area to watch in this game is when it comes to third-down conversions. Houston is the best team in the country, while K-State is No. 2. Whichever team is able to continue to convert in key situations is likely to be the team leaving Saturday's game with a win.

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First Quarter