How to Watch K-State Football Play Houston in Week 6

K-State is coming off a bye and will be looking to bounce back from a Week 4 loss to Cincinnati when it plays Houston on Saturday.

In the game against the Bearcats, the Wildcats had over 400 yards of offense, but couldn't capitalize in the red zone and had to settle for field goals. On defense, the Wildcats struggled to stop the Bearcats' big plays. Cincinnati had 14 plays of at least 10 yards, including seven of at least 20.

For coach Collin Klein, this is the first real chance to see how he will have his team prepared after dealing with adversity. Things had been smooth the first three weeks of the season, but this is where Klein can really show how he brings a team together after a loss.

The Cougars enter this game 4-1 and ranked No. 22 in the country, with their lone loss being a 28-26 game against Texas Tech. Conner Weigman is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and the Cougars have one of the best run defenses in college football.

How to Watch: K-State Football vs. Houston

Who: K-State (3-1) vs. Houston (4-1)

When: Saturday, Oct. 10, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

TV: FOX

Series: The series is tied 1-1. The Wildcats won the first game in 2023, 41-0, while the Cougars returned the favor in 2024, 24-19. The loss in 2024 came when K-State entered the game at 7-1, while Houston was only 3-5 at the time. The Wildcats were up 19-10 at the start of the fourth quarter, but the Cougars scored two touchdowns to get the win.

The teams have a lot of similarities when it comes to being successful. They are the best two teams in college football when it comes to converting third downs, and both have dual-threat quarterbacks who can will their teams to victory.

The Cougars enter this game with one of the best rushing defenses in the country, while the Wildcats have one of the best pass defenses.

Even though it is only Week 6, this is a huge game for both teams when it comes to making the Big 12 Championship. There is a lot of parity in the conference, but having two conference losses after Week 6 will make things very difficult for either of these teams. The loser won't be eliminated from making a run, but make no mistake about it, this is a huge game in the Big 12.

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