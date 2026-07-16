K-State brings back a lot of talent on offense heading into the 2026 season, with quarterback Avery Johnson and running back Joe Jackson leading the way. However, one position where there are some question marks is at the wide receiver spot.

Jayce Brown led the Wildcats with 712 receiving yards last season, but he transferred in the off-season to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers. The leading returning receiver is Jaron Tibbs, who had 47 catches for 595 yards and three touchdowns. The other leading pass catchers were either tight ends and running backs, and Collin Klein will be looking to some guys to become key contributors on the offense.

One of the biggest talking points at Big 12 Media Days was about the speed of Hawaii transfer Brandon White. Klein and Johnson both had high praise for White, with Johnson having this to say about the new K-State receiver.

K-State may have found a hidden gem in Hawaii transfer WR Brandon White 💎👀 pic.twitter.com/VC12TiB937 — Kansas State Wildcats on KCSN (@kstate_kcsn) July 15, 2026

“(White) is the hardest to guard one-on-one,” K-State quarterback Avery Johnson said on 3MAW at Big 12 Media Days. “His change of direction, his route running, his speed – every safety, every corner will tell you he’s the hardest guy to stay in front of. So I’ve just got to get him the ball in space and let him do his thing with it after. He’s a friendly YAC (yards after catch) receiver.”

Speed is something the Wildcats need at the wide receiver spot

K-State should have a very good rushing attack featuring Johnson and Jackson in the backfield. With that, opposing defenses are tasked with stopping the Wildcats' ground game. There are plenty of receivers on the field who can work the short and intermediate parts of the field. However, for this offense to take it to the next level, White will need to create big plays to get that extra safety out of the box.

He didn't have a crazy statistical season for Hawaii in 2025, but he still showcased his potential with 38 catches for 399 yards and two touchdowns. He had six catches in 2025 of at least 24 yards, and figures to be just the perfect complement to the rest of the K-State offense.

Klein has put a major emphasis on speed since getting the coaching job

From the moment he became the coach at K-State, Klein has made it clear that the team had to get faster on both sides of the ball. Especially when it comes to the 2027 recruiting class, the Wildcats brought in a ton of guys with elite speed. However, for K-State to be able to have the type of offensive success the team wants to under Klein, they are going to have to make big plays in the passing game.

During his time as the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M, Klein had multiple guys each year at the receiver position who could score a touchdown anywhere on the field. Players such as Mario Craven and Ashton Bethel-Roman who were undersized, but had much success for the Aggies because of their elite speed.

At 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, he is equally as fast as those guys and has a chance to impact the Wildcats in a big way. If the Wildcats' offense becomes one of the most explosive in the Big 12, then there is a good chance that White is having a big year in Manhattan.