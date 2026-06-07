Jaron Tibbs started his college career at Purdue, but transferred to K-State last season and had an immediate impact on the team. He finished his first season in Manhattan last year with 47 catches for 595 yards and three touchdowns. With Jayce Brown now at LSU, Tibbs is the leader of a wide receiver group that Collin Klein and his staff brought in through the transfer portal.

With Avery Johnson back for his senior year, the relationship between these two should be even better than it was last season. With so many new receivers coming in, Johnson figures to use the experience of last year and lean on Tibbs to be his go-to receiver. That is going to lead to another huge lead by Tibbs, and he will become the first K-State receiver to have 1,000 yards in a season since Tyler Lockett had 1,515 in 2014.

Every year of college, Tibbs has shown major improvement

Tibbs has played three years of college football and has taken strides each season. During the 2023 season at Purdue, he had only five catches for 42 yards. However, the next season, he became a big part of the Boilermakers offense, as he had 25 catches for 305 yards in 2024.

At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Tibbs has the size and physicality that teams are looking for in a go-to receiver. Throughout last season, Johnson showed a ton of trust in him in one-on-one situations, with many of his catches being of the contested variety. In a game against North Dakota, Johnson threw a ball into a tight window that the defensive back bobbled before Tibbs caught it for a touchdown. It was a risky pass, but it exemplies the trust that Johnson has in his guy to make the play.

K-State must've brought some luck back with them from Ireland, because this Avery Johnson pass should've been picked off. Instead it was a 30-yard touchdown toss to Jaron Tibbs.



📹: @WIBWAndrew @WIBWsports pic.twitter.com/JSEMBd07zH — Jason Kinander (@WIBWJason) August 31, 2025

Improved play by Johnson could help take Tibbs to another level

One of the biggest factors in Tibbs making a run at 1,000 yards is the expected improvement of the play from Johnson. While he had a solid 2025 season with 2,385 passing yards and 26 touchdowns, his completion percentage was only 59.8%. Bringing Klein as the head coach should help Johnson take his game to another level, which will make Tibbs job even easier.

Klein's offense puts a ton of pressure on opposing defenses, especially at the linebacker position. Running an RPO-style offense with a quarterback that can run like Johnson forces linebackers to creep up to the line of scrimmage. That allows receivers to work the middle of the field, and that is an area that should really benefit Tibbs' playing style.

Big season by Tibbs could go a long way in determining how good of season K-State has

Fans are excited as K-State enters a new era with Klein back as the coach. One of the biggest reasons for the optimism is the belief that Klein will help unleash Johnson and have him reach his full potential as a quarterback. For Johnson to have that type of season, then Tibbs is going to need to have a big season.

For Klein, working with Tibbs could bring back some similarities to one of his favorite wide receivers, Chris Harper, during his time as the K-State quarterback. Harper was a big, strong receiver who was very good at going and catching the contested passes. That experience could pay dividends for Klein and the offense, and for Tibbs to finally end over a decade of no receiver having at least 1,000 yards.