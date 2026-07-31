Izaiah Williams Biggest Wildcard For K-State Offense

Izaiah Williams made news when he transferred to K-State after playing his first two seasons with Collin Klein at Texas A&M. During that time, he had only nine catches for 86 yards and one touchdown. In today's college football, those types of statistics usually result in the receiver playing for a new offensive coordinator.

It is no secret that one of the most intriguing positions for K-State is at wide receiver. Other than wide receiver Jaron Tibbs, there isn't much returning experience at receiver. While it is easy to dismiss his numbers last year, there are multiple reasons to believe that Williams is the wildcard that could take this offense to another level.

Jaron Tibbs lone returning wide receiver with more than six catches

Avery Johnson looked at his running backs and tight ends a lot in the passing game, but he will need some wide receivers to step up this season. With leading receiver Jayce Brown gone to LSU, Jaron Tibbs is the only receiver who played a big role for the Wildcats. He finished with 47 catches for 595 yards and three touchdowns.

However, he was able to get favorable matchups at times as Brown drew the attention of the No. 1 cornerback. This year, Tibbs will get those matchups, and this is where Williams could play a huge role. Many of the K-State wide receivers will be learning a new offense, but Williams enters his third year. That experience and knowledge of the playbook make him such an intriguing player in this offense.

Texas A&M was loaded at the wide receiver positon

The Aggies had one of the best offenses in college football, and the talent at wide receiver was a huge reason. KC Concepcion finished last year with 919 yards and nine touchdowns, and he was taken No.24 in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. There were other talented players like Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman, who will team up with transfer Isaiah Horton to put one of the best wide receiver trios in all of college football.

Combine that with quarterback Marcel Reed and a very good rushing attack, and the Aggies had many players who were capable of making a big play. It was always going to be hard for Williams to see the floor, but he did showcase playmaking ability on a 27-yard touchdown in a 31-30 comeback victory against South Carolina.

Simply put, if this guy can get enough touches, he has a chance to be a big-time player. Luckily for him, the Wildcats need a lot of help at the wide receiver position.

In today's college football, the bond and trust that Klein and Williams are showing is rare. Guys enter the transfer portal every year when they don't put up the statistics they want. For Williams to stay with Klein shows the trust is there, and that is just the thing that can lead to major on-field success.