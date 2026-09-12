Wendell Gregory, Rodney Fields Jr. Star in K-State's 34-7 Win Against Washington State

Wendell Gregory and Rodney Fields Jr. both had very good years at Oklahoma State last season, but they decided to transfer to K-State in the off-season. On Saturday, the duo showed why Collin Klein and his staff wanted them, as both players had huge performances in the Wildcats' 34-7 win over Washington State.

Wendell Gregory caused havoc all day

Gregory entered Manhattan with high expectations after he was named the Big 12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year last season. He was solid in the opener, but it was on Saturday that he showed the potential to take over a game. He finished the game with five tackles, three TFLs, and two sacks. Both of his sacks were on third down, where he becomes nearly unblockable for opposing tackles.

The Wildcats' defense was outstanding in Week 1, and they were even better against the Cougars. Washington State finished with only 166 yards. Gregory's pass-rush ability will give other players favorable matchups to make plays on their own. The defense has been better than expected the first two weeks, and Gregory takes them to another level.

Rodney Fields Jr. with a second consecutive 100-yard game

Fields has become the Wildcats No. 1 running back to start the year, and it is hard to argue with that. For the second straight week, he rushed for over 100 yards, as he finished with 105 yards. It wasn't the most consistent day for him, but he showcased his home run potential with a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half.

RODNEY FIELDS JR. OPENS UP THE 2ND HALF WITH 75 YARDS TO THE 🏡



📺 TNT/HBO Max pic.twitter.com/mxGrYNeItG — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) September 12, 2026

Pairing Fields and Jackson together is almost an unfair advantage for K-State, as those two form one of the best rushing duos in all of college football.

Klein dominated the transfer portal

One thing that has become clear at the start of the season is how well Klein and his staff did in the transfer portal. It wasn't just Gregory and Fields who stood out on Saturday. Wide receiver Josh Manning had the best game of his career, as he finished with 10 catches for 97 yards.

Fellow transfer receiver Brandon White was once again big for the Wildcats. He nearly took a punt back for a touchdown for the second consecutive week, but he was able to score later on a pass from Johnson.

The transfer portal is such a huge part of college football now, and being able to find the best players that fit your system has been a challenge for many across the country. The Wildcats are off to a great start in 2026, and a big reason why is the transfer portal players.

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