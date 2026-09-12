Live Game Thread & Updates for K-State Football vs. Washington State

K-State got the Collin Klein-era off to a great start in Week 1, as the Wildcats knocked off Nicholls, 71-3. It was a complete team effort, with the rushing attack leading the way with 44 carries for 312 yards. Four different running backs scored touchdowns, with Rodney Fields Jr. leading the way with 101 yards and a touchdown.

The defense was equally impressive, allowing only 122 yards of offense. The Colonels couldn't extend any drives and could only muster those three points after scoring 44 in a Week 0 win.

Washington State is coming off a 24-10 loss to Washington, but the Cougars should provide a much tougher challenge than the Colonels did. Klein's first game went as well as it possibly could for any coach in their first game, but now it is time for Week 2.

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First Quarter

15:00: K-State receives the kick.

6:00: Wildcats have the ball for nine minutes to start the game. Klein had a nice mix of short passing and the run game, and the Wildcats are able get on the board with a field goal. The lone negative was that Avery Johnson had two opportunities for a big play in the vertical passing game, but he missed Jaron Tibbs and Linkon Cure.

K-State 3, Washington State 0

1:35: The Wildcats give up some yards to Washington State, but the special teams show up and block a field goal to keep the lead.

End of First Quarter: K-State 3, Washington State 0

Second Quarter

11:29: K-State is dominating time of possession, but it isn't leading to points. Avery Johnson throws his first interception of the season, and the Cougars have the ball at the K-State 45.

9:27: The Wildcats' defense picks up its offense, stopping the Cougars on a 4th-and-1 to give the ball right back to the offense. What a stand by the defense, holding the Cougars to only nine yards on that drive after they started in K-State territory.