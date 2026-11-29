There weren't many things that went according to plan for K-State during Collin Klein's first season as head coach.

The Wildcats entered the season hoping to compete in the Big 12, but instead will spend December watching other teams prepare for bowl games.

While there will be plenty of time to evaluate what went wrong during the 2026 season, Klein and his coaching staff have arguably one of their most important days of the year coming up Wednesday.

The early signing period begins on Dec. 2, and despite the struggles on the field, Klein has put together an impressive recruiting class.

K-State's recruiting success has been a bright spot

According to On3's industry rankings, the Wildcats currently have the No. 34 recruiting class in the country and the No. 2 class in the Big 12, with 28 commitments.

Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of K-State's recruiting success is that the coaching staff has continued to add talent despite the team's struggles down the stretch.

The Wildcats picked up commitments from Hutchinson Community College defensive lineman Kyrece Robinson and Oklahoma high school linebacker Ben Puckett last week.

Robinson recorded 35 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks this season, while Puckett was previously committed to Montana State and also held offers from Baylor and Minnesota.

Considering how much K-State struggled to stop the run this season, continuing to add talent to the defensive front makes sense.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

However, Wednesday is about more than just addressing the weaknesses that prevented the Wildcats from having success this season.

Collin Klein has an opportunity to establish the foundation of his program

In today's era of college football, there is always going to be an emphasis on the transfer portal. The Wildcats will undoubtedly need to be aggressive in the portal this offseason if they want to turn things around in 2027.

However, the ability to consistently recruit and develop high school talent is essential to building a sustainable program.

There is a difference between putting together a roster capable of winning immediately and building a program capable of competing for Big 12 championships on a consistent basis.

The 2027 recruiting class represents Klein's first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at K-State. From talented Texas cornerback Joshua Vilmael to Great Bend standout Cooper Ohnmacht, Klein has assembled a group of players who could eventually become foundational pieces of the program.

Getting those players officially signed on Wednesday will be a significant step in that process.

Recruiting rankings don't guarantee success, and Klein will ultimately be evaluated by what happens on Saturdays. However, having one of the conference's highest-rated recruiting classes following a losing season is an encouraging sign.

There is no way to sugarcoat how disappointing the 2026 season was for K-State. Expectations were significantly higher than what the Wildcats ultimately delivered.

But Wednesday presents an opportunity for Klein and his coaching staff to start changing the narrative surrounding the program.

The results on the field haven't given K-State fans many reasons for optimism recently.

Signing day could change that.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.