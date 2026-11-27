Don't let Friday's college football games distract you from the fact that we also have a fun college basketball game to watch and bet on when the 5-2 Villanova Wildcats take on the 6-1 No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks.

Villanova may not be ranked, but they had a big 79-73 win against the defending National Champions, the Michigan Wolverines, last Saturday.

Kansas has had some impressive wins this season against Kentucky and West Virginia, but suffered a 92-83 loss to Houston in the Players Era 8. It's worth noting that despite it being a game against Houston, it won't count as a conference loss, as it was part of a tournament.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big East vs. Big 12 showdown.

Villanova vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Villanova +12.5 (-110)

Kansas -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Villanova +590

Kansas -880

Total

OVER 158.5 (-115)

UNDER 158.5 (-105)

Villanova vs. Kansas How to Watch

Date: Friday, November 27

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Villanova record: 5-2

Kansas record: 6-1

Villanova vs. Kansas Key Player to Watch

Tre White, G - Kansas Jayhawks

Tre White, in his second year with the Jayhawks, has emerged as the team's leading scorer. He's averaging 18 points per game while shooting 53% from the field through their first seven games. He's also averaging 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists, while turning it over only 1.1 times per game. He's the man to watch for the Jayhawks.

Villanova vs. Kansas Prediction and Best Bet

Despite Villanova's win against Michigan, I can't trust this Wildcats team. They rank just 154th in the country in effective field goal percentage, despite largely playing an easy schedule so far this season. In their most recent game, they shot just 43% from the field against a 1-7 Coppin State team. If they can't run up the score against a bad MEAC team, I don't think they're going to do well against the No. 12-ranked team in the country.

The Jayhawks enter this game in the top 20 in the country in effective field goal percentage, along with 56th in defensive efficiency. They're the far better team in this game, and I expect them to not only win, but also cover the spread as 12.5-point favorites.

Pick: Kansas -12.5 (-110) via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get up to $250 in bonus bets. Register now and make a $5 wager each day for five days to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.