Oddsmaker Makes Bold Pick Ahead Of K-State-Kansas Showdown
Kansas State is off to a 6-1 start under coach Chris Klieman, remaining in the mix for a Big 12 title berth.
The Wildcats' recent success includes back-to-back conference road wins against West Virginia and Colorado. The Sunflower Showdown awaits this Saturday, with Kansas coming to Manhattan desperately needing a win.
Klieman is 5-0 against the Jayhawks since 2019, adding to a dominant overall streak. Kansas State has been flawless against its in-state rivals over the last 15 years. Last year's meeting saw the Wildcats come away with a 31-27 win, part of a 9-4 season.
Prominent oddsmaker Ted Sevransky said series history is key to making a pick on this game. The Wildcats hold the edge in several aspects, including their against-the-spread record. He likes the Wildcats to cover Saturday night.
According to Team Rankings, Kansas State is above .500 in various categories, including its ATS record in conference games (3-2). Thankfully for Sevransky, another aspect that makes this pick likely is the "With Equal Rest" category. The Wildcats have played in several night games this season, marking the same amount of time per game, specifically the last two weeks. The Wildcats sit at 3-1 in this scenario this season.
Most importantly, Kansas State has another advantage – Kansas' inconsistent defense. The Jayhawks have only held their opponents to under 21 points twice (Houston and Lindenwood), while their losses have been mostly catchup games from the onset.
Minus a good game from Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, Sevransky said another Wildcats win should not come as a surprise. Only time will tell.
