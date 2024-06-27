Offensive Lineman Brock Heath Commits To K-State; Joins Friend Maguire Richman
It all starts upfront. For that reason, Kansas State football program must be thrilled to get a commitment from Brock Heath.
Heath, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman from Blue Valley Northwest (Kansas), announced Thursday morning on his X page that K-State will be the next school he will play football at.
“After a long recruiting process, I am happy to say I’ve found a home in Manhattan and am committed to Kansas State University!!” Heath said on his X page.
This is definitely a nice catch for the Wildcats. Regarded as a four-star recruit by several recruiting services, Heath selected K-State over schools such as Utah, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, Northwestern and Oklahoma.
Through his junior year at Blue Valley Northwest, Heath has excelled at a high level on the field and the classroom. His GPA is well over 4.0 on a weighted scale.
With a powerful running attack that K-State has used through the years, the Wildcats need to keep bringing in strong, intelligent offensive linemen like Heath to keep it going.
A bonus for Heath picking K-State is he gets to play with Maguire Richman next season. A week ago, Richman, a linebacker from Blue Valley High School, committed to K-State.
“When I was there for my official visit, the locker room seemed like something I wanted to be a part of,” Heath said in an interview with On3.com. “The guys were very welcoming, and just seemed like dudes I’d want to be around. Another thing is that myself and Maguire Richman have been family friends for as long as I can remember. It’ll be cool to take on college football with him by my side.”
Overall, Heath becomes the 11th high school player to commit to K-State this spring, joining Dillon Duff, 6-2, 200, quarterback Desmet (Missouri), Will Kemna, 6-5, 260, defensive tackle, Helias Catholic (Missouri.), Weston Polk, 6-2, 210, linebacker, Coppell (Texas) and Martel Jackson, 6-2, 175, cornerback, Derby (Kansas), Adonis Moise, 6-1, 180, wide receiver from IMG Academy (Florida), Dalton Knapp, 6-5, 225, defensive end, All Saints Episcopal (Texas), Sawyer Schilke, 6-3, 230, linebacker, Kearney, (Nebraska), JoJo Scott, 6-2, 175, Victory Christian Academy, Lakeland (Florida), Maguire Richman, 6-2, 210, linebacker, Blue Valley (Kansas), and Dominic Mitchell, 6-1, 195, safety, Brophy Prep (Arizona).
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
