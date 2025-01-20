ESPN Draft Analyst Explains Why Ex-Kansas State RB DJ Giddens Deserves "More Love"
Former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens has slowly moved up the NFL Draft board after a star 2024 season, logging 1,601 total yards and eight touchdowns.
NFL Draft and college football analyst Jordan Reid discussed what he liked about the former Wildcat.
"Finally made it through this RB class. DJ Giddens (Kansas State) is one of my favorites in this year's group," Reid tweeted. "Short area quickness, patience and vision, make you miss ability on the 2nd/3rd levels, competes in pass pro, asset in the passing game. Should be getting more love."
Through three seasons, Giddens rushed for 3,087 yards and 23 touchdowns while adding 679 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He exited Kansas State third in career rushing yards and fourth in total scrimmage yards.
Giddens could benefit a team like the Kansas City Chiefs, who don't really have a premiere running back. Their leading rusher is Kareem Hunt, but the veteran's age and likeliness to depart could have the Chiefs looking to the draft for another option. Adding Giddens could give their offense another dimension or help Mahomes in the play action with their pass-happy offense.
He could also follow former Wildcat Deuce Vaughn to the Cowboys, another team reeling from the lack of rushing production.
The options are open for the K-State record-holder. The NFL Draft begins Apr. 24, but projections will pour in the next few months until then.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.