Only Scattered Singles Tickets Remain For Kansas-Kansas State Sunflower Showdown
Anticipation for this season is sky-high for Kansas State football has already made tickets a scarce commodity.
But tickets do remain for the six home games. Now is the time to purchase because the excitement will only build when the Wildcats begin fall camp.
K-State Athletics officials announced Tuesday tickets for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas Oct. 26 are down to scattered singles and standing-room only.
If the Wildcats and Jayhawks play up to expectations, the game might be the most meaningful matchup in the history of the series.
Tickets to the other five remaining home games are also selling quickly, highlighted by the season-opener on Aug. 31 against UT Martin (fewer than 850 tickets remain), the Friday night non-conference matchup against new Big 12 foe Arizona Sept. 13 (fewer than 950), and Sept. 28 against Oklahoma State (only 125 tickets remain).
Finalize your fall plans now, as K-State Athletics utilizes dynamic pricing, and single-game prices may change based on demand. New this season, sales tax will be added to the price of all season and single-game tickets. Fans will see the final price reflected in their shopping cart when checking out.
Fans looking for reserved seats to this year’s Sunflower Showdown are encouraged to visit SeatGeek, K-State’s official secondary ticket partner. K-State Athletics can only verify tickets and assist with any issues on gamedays with tickets that are purchased from the K-State Ticket Office or through SeatGeek.
All tickets can be purchased online at or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
